Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties

ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

The ANC may have to bow to various coalition demands from smaller parties to gain control of hung councils across the country.

With 66 hung councils, including five metros, the ANC is exploring where it can share power with other parties to form coalition governments.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) is expected to meet this weekend to discuss the party's coalition strategy, according to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase.

An ANC NWC member has told Eyewitness News that the meeting will focus on finalising the party's guidelines and conditions for coalition agreements.

Party members will also have to conclude the selection process for the ANC's successful mayoral candidates.

Because the ANC and the DA failed to achieve a governing majority in more than 60 municipalities, Mahlase says they will have to "humble themselves before these smaller parties".

She argues that the ANC is in a desperate position, despite claiming otherwise.

The reality is that they [the ANC] are desperate. They tasted defeat in Tshwane and they don't fair well as an opposition party. They also know that the longer they are outside of government, it becomes even harder for them, especially with 2024 around the corner but even in the next local government elections, it will be a harder mountain to climb to be able to return to power. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

So there is some desperation for the ANC and given how many hung councils [there are], they are going to face opposition parties that have louder voices and will be flexing their muscle and trying to see how much they can get out of it. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

We have heard other opposition parties saying that they want written agreements and some are saying that they must be legally binding because they also want to make sure that they can get more out of these agreements. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

Remember, the ANC didn't go into this election announcing who their mayoral candidates are. They have started that process of interviews and they are expecting that they will be getting feedback from some of those interviews that are already concluded. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

The one challenge they might have as they negotiate some of these coalition governments is that people might want to know who will be the person in the ANC who takes the Executive Mayor role. They might need to be able to conclude that as soon as possible. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News