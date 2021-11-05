'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward





"Who you gonna call? Call Angus!"

The residents of Bonteheuwel have re-elected ward councillor Angus McKenzie whose unusual videos cause a stir online

McKenzie obtained 63.6% of the vote in his ward with over 9,000 votes

DA councillor Angus McKenzie has retained his ward despite a series of unconventional campaign videos which elicited mixed reactions on social media.

In one of his campaign videos, McKenzie defeats a gun-wielding gangster with the "Ghostbusters" theme song playing in the background.

The video depicts him as the solution to ongoing issues such as crime, water, and sanitation after being a ward councillor in Bonteheuwel since 2016.

In the remixed lyrics of the "Ghostbusters" tune, he sings, "There’s a geblokte drain in die Bonteheuwel (There’s a blocked drain in Bonteheuwel). Who you gonna call? Call Angus!”

After he saves the day, the local residents behind him cheer him on and McKenzie then punches out a caricature of President Cyril Ramaphosa which is replaced by his DA campaign picture.

McKenzie says the video was a good depiction of his achievements during his last term and his plans for the next five-year period.

"It just lays such an awesome foundation for what's still to come in Bonteheuwel over the next five years", he tells CapeTalk.

The councillor claims to have reduced gang-related violence in Bonteheuwel by over 300% in the past five years.

He says his focus is currently on combating the resurgence of shootings in the area due to the rivalry between the Dixie Boys gang and the Hard Livings gang. He also wants to combat the recruitment of young people into gangs.

Overall, McKenzie says his focus areas are crime and safety, creating jobs, housing, and road upgrades.

My campaign wasn't a full-blown hard campaign. We've been campaigning effectively with delivering throughout the five years. If we were unable to deliver or there were issues in delivery, we were using every possible platform that there was available to us to be able to communicate to people. Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

I think that is the most important thing for any ward councillor - the ability to communicate with your residents, whether they support you or don't support you, whether they voted for you or not. Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

It's been a huge focus of mine to be very accessible, to know exactly what's happening on the ground in my community, and to be able to respond effectively to the challenges that the people face. Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

We're going to be driving three key issues which are 1). continuing with creating a safer environment in the community, 2). creating more jobs for people 3). more infrastructural development coming through to a place like Bonteheuwel. Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor