'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Gridley
Today at 13:47
Mervyn Sloman on Damon Galgut win
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
The Sports Weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
HPV vaccine cutting cervical cancer by nearly 90%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynette Denny - Professor and Chair Obstetrics and Gynaecology at The University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
‘Extremely promising findings’: Discovery releases results of study into efficacy of Pfizer vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Clint Brink
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clint Brink
Today at 17:20
The first skull of a Homo naledi child has been found in The Rising Star Cave in Johannesburg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Lee Berger - Paleantologist at Wits Dept Of Human Evolution
Today at 17:45
Lloyd Ross of Shifty Records - The Cherry-Faced Lurchers Album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey. 5 November 2021 12:32 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 November 2021 11:30 AM
Stage 2 power cuts are back and load shedding may escalate this weekend - Eskom Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 11am on Friday. 5 November 2021 11:27 AM
View all Local
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans. 4 November 2021 6:19 PM
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation. 4 November 2021 11:48 AM
Beware of online holiday booking scams, warns Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers some tips for holidaymakers to look out for when booking accommodation online. 3 November 2021 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward

5 November 2021 8:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Angus Mckenzie
Bonteheuwel ward councillor

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.
  • "Who you gonna call? Call Angus!"
  • The residents of Bonteheuwel have re-elected ward councillor Angus McKenzie whose unusual videos cause a stir online
  • McKenzie obtained 63.6% of the vote in his ward with over 9,000 votes

DA councillor Angus McKenzie has retained his ward despite a series of unconventional campaign videos which elicited mixed reactions on social media.

In one of his campaign videos, McKenzie defeats a gun-wielding gangster with the "Ghostbusters" theme song playing in the background.

The video depicts him as the solution to ongoing issues such as crime, water, and sanitation after being a ward councillor in Bonteheuwel since 2016.

In the remixed lyrics of the "Ghostbusters" tune, he sings, "There’s a geblokte drain in die Bonteheuwel (There’s a blocked drain in Bonteheuwel). Who you gonna call? Call Angus!”

After he saves the day, the local residents behind him cheer him on and McKenzie then punches out a caricature of President Cyril Ramaphosa which is replaced by his DA campaign picture.

McKenzie says the video was a good depiction of his achievements during his last term and his plans for the next five-year period.

"It just lays such an awesome foundation for what's still to come in Bonteheuwel over the next five years", he tells CapeTalk.

The councillor claims to have reduced gang-related violence in Bonteheuwel by over 300% in the past five years.

He says his focus is currently on combating the resurgence of shootings in the area due to the rivalry between the Dixie Boys gang and the Hard Livings gang. He also wants to combat the recruitment of young people into gangs.

Overall, McKenzie says his focus areas are crime and safety, creating jobs, housing, and road upgrades.

My campaign wasn't a full-blown hard campaign. We've been campaigning effectively with delivering throughout the five years. If we were unable to deliver or there were issues in delivery, we were using every possible platform that there was available to us to be able to communicate to people.

Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

I think that is the most important thing for any ward councillor - the ability to communicate with your residents, whether they support you or don't support you, whether they voted for you or not.

Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

It's been a huge focus of mine to be very accessible, to know exactly what's happening on the ground in my community, and to be able to respond effectively to the challenges that the people face.

Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor

We're going to be driving three key issues which are 1). continuing with creating a safer environment in the community, 2). creating more jobs for people 3). more infrastructural development coming through to a place like Bonteheuwel.

Angus McKenzie, DA Ward Councillor



5 November 2021 8:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Angus Mckenzie
Bonteheuwel ward councillor

More from Local

'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'

5 November 2021 12:32 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

5 November 2021 11:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 power cuts are back and load shedding may escalate this weekend - Eskom

5 November 2021 11:27 AM

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 11am on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT

5 November 2021 10:58 AM

The City of Cape Town has issued a public health advisory following a sewage spill in Simon’s Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

5 November 2021 9:29 AM

Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

4 November 2021 8:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December

4 November 2021 7:28 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties

5 November 2021 7:33 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

4 November 2021 8:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm

4 November 2021 5:52 PM

The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole

4 November 2021 5:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the court applications challenging Zuma's medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster'

4 November 2021 2:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the election results in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!

4 November 2021 10:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 2 power cuts are back and load shedding may escalate this weekend - Eskom

Local

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nomia Ndlovu asks families of her murder victims for forgiveness

5 November 2021 12:32 PM

Convicted killer Nomia Ndlovu asks to be moved to Joburg to be closer to family

5 November 2021 11:34 AM

Generation unit trip, conveyor belt issues see stage 2 power cuts return

5 November 2021 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA