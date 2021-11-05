Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions
- Capitec has asked that South Africans respect the dignity of the naked woman seen in a viral video this week
- The woman stormed a Capitec branch in Strand, Cape Town and smashed some of the bank's property
- The bank says that the local police are dealing with the matter in a dignified manner
Capitec says the naked client who trashed its branch in a viral video did not have any transactions declined prior to the incident.
Video footage has been circulating on social media showing a naked woman who went on a rampage at a branch located in Strand, Cape Town.
The bank confirmed that the woman is a client of theirs who had money in her account.
However, Capitec says she did not have any declined transactions or credit applications as was speculated online.
According to the bank, the woman was escorted out of a nearby store by security before undressing and entering the Capitec branch.
Capitec has asked the South Africans to respect the dignity of the unidentified woman.
"We are deeply concerned about her and will not be making further comment to protect her privacy and health", the bank said in a series of tweets.
We have completed the investigation into a video taken in our Strand branch that has been circulating on social media.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) November 4, 2021
We ask that South Africans respect her dignity. We are deeply concerned about her & will not be making further comment to protect her privacy & health. The local police, who have assisted her with similar instances in the past, are dealing with the matter in a dignified manner— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) November 4, 2021
