'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'





Activist group Koeberg Alert Alliance says it's time to shut down Koeberg’s nuclear project

Koeberg’s nuclear licence expires in 2024 but there are plans to extend its lifespan

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

The Koeberg Alert Alliance says the nuclear plant outside Cape Town needs to be shut down.

Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey claims the ageing Koeberg nuclear power station is not safe to keep running.

Koeberg was designed and constructed with a lifespan of 40 years which come to an end in 2024.

A number of civil society groups are against the plans to extend the lifespan of the nuclear plant.

Kantey says the ageing infrastructure at Koeberg could pose a safety risk if it is not decommissioned.

In addition, he's raised questions about the lack of skilled employees to monitor the situation at the plant as more engineers take their expertise abroad.

It must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date. If you remember, it was started in '83/'84 and it's supposed to close down in 2024. Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance

The one issue is the general safety of the Koeberg nuclear power station in the light of Chernobyl and Fukushima. Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance

Clearly, the chance of an accident might be remote but the actual result of an accident would be catastrophic for the south Western Cape. Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance

The location of Koeberg close to Cape Town and the topography of Cape Town makes it impossible to get away. Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance