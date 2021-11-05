'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'
- Activist group Koeberg Alert Alliance says it's time to shut down Koeberg’s nuclear project
- Koeberg’s nuclear licence expires in 2024 but there are plans to extend its lifespan
The Koeberg Alert Alliance says the nuclear plant outside Cape Town needs to be shut down.
Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey claims the ageing Koeberg nuclear power station is not safe to keep running.
RELATED: We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom
Koeberg was designed and constructed with a lifespan of 40 years which come to an end in 2024.
A number of civil society groups are against the plans to extend the lifespan of the nuclear plant.
RELATED: Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?
Kantey says the ageing infrastructure at Koeberg could pose a safety risk if it is not decommissioned.
In addition, he's raised questions about the lack of skilled employees to monitor the situation at the plant as more engineers take their expertise abroad.
It must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date. If you remember, it was started in '83/'84 and it's supposed to close down in 2024.Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
The one issue is the general safety of the Koeberg nuclear power station in the light of Chernobyl and Fukushima.Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Clearly, the chance of an accident might be remote but the actual result of an accident would be catastrophic for the south Western Cape.Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
The location of Koeberg close to Cape Town and the topography of Cape Town makes it impossible to get away.Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
It's not a big chance, but the consequences are the issue for Cape Town.Mike Kantey, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Tess Gridley, the co-founder of Sea Search Research and Conservation.Read More
CCID: Cape Town saw 15 new CBD developments in 2020, city managing pandemic well
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rob Kane, the chairman at Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
[UPDATE] Load shedding bumped up to Stage 4 until Saturday morning
Eskom will ramp up load shedding to Stage 4 until Saturday morning after implementing Stage 2 earlier this morning.Read More
Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has issued a public health advisory following a sewage spill in Simon’s Town.Read More
Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions
Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.Read More
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More