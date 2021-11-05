Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT





Seaforth Beach and Waters Edge Beach in Simon’s Town are closed for recreational use until further notice

The City of Cape Town says it was alerted to a sewage spill in the vicinity on Thursday morning

Water samples at both beaches will be taken regularly to monitor bacterial numbers, according to the City

Image: © meseberg/123rf.com

Cape Town residents have been warned to steer clear of Seaforth Beach and Waters Edge in Simon’s Town after a sewage spill in the area.

The overflow from the rising main sewer line has run down through the parking area and walkways down to Seaforth Beach, according to the City of Cape Town.

Initial assessments indicate that there could be a collapsed sewer linked to the rising sewer main.

City officials are conducting further assessments to determine the shortest possible route to remediate the situation.

Meanwhile, both Seaforth and Waters Edge Beaches are closed for recreation until such time that the spill has been contained, remediated, and bacterial counts of the sea water return to normal levels.

The City's Health Department advises that the public must avoid contact with the water until further notice, as a precaution.

Officials will erect signage in the area at both beaches, advising the public of the situation.

"Any person who enters the water does so at their own risk", the City's media office says in a statement.

The City's Health Department will be working closely with teams from the Coastal Management and Water and Sanitation departments to determine the impact of the spill on the sea water.

Residents and motorists in the vicinity of Gay Road are cautioned that the spill is affecting the stability of the ground.

The City says once the pipe has been repaired, the affected areas, including the parking lot and walkways, will be sanitised and cleaned.

Water samples from both beaches will also be taken regularly to monitor bacteria levels.