Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT
- Seaforth Beach and Waters Edge Beach in Simon’s Town are closed for recreational use until further notice
- The City of Cape Town says it was alerted to a sewage spill in the vicinity on Thursday morning
- Water samples at both beaches will be taken regularly to monitor bacterial numbers, according to the City
Cape Town residents have been warned to steer clear of Seaforth Beach and Waters Edge in Simon’s Town after a sewage spill in the area.
The overflow from the rising main sewer line has run down through the parking area and walkways down to Seaforth Beach, according to the City of Cape Town.
Initial assessments indicate that there could be a collapsed sewer linked to the rising sewer main.
City officials are conducting further assessments to determine the shortest possible route to remediate the situation.
RELATED: 'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue'
Meanwhile, both Seaforth and Waters Edge Beaches are closed for recreation until such time that the spill has been contained, remediated, and bacterial counts of the sea water return to normal levels.
The City's Health Department advises that the public must avoid contact with the water until further notice, as a precaution.
Officials will erect signage in the area at both beaches, advising the public of the situation.
"Any person who enters the water does so at their own risk", the City's media office says in a statement.
The City's Health Department will be working closely with teams from the Coastal Management and Water and Sanitation departments to determine the impact of the spill on the sea water.
Residents and motorists in the vicinity of Gay Road are cautioned that the spill is affecting the stability of the ground.
The City says once the pipe has been repaired, the affected areas, including the parking lot and walkways, will be sanitised and cleaned.
Water samples from both beaches will also be taken regularly to monitor bacteria levels.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159360982_scenic-view-from-seaforth-beach-to-false-bay-simon-s-town-cape-town-south-africa-on-a-cloudy-afterno.html?vti=m40ixudclk2pq7ykx8-1-12
More from Local
'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Stage 2 power cuts are back and load shedding may escalate this weekend - Eskom
Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 11am on Friday.Read More
Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions
Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.Read More
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.Read More