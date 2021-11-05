Stage 2 power cuts are back and load shedding may escalate this weekend - Eskom
- South Africa is back on Stage 2 load shedding and the situation could worsen over the course of the weekend
- The country had a short-lived break after the rolling blackouts suspended on Wednesday morning
- Eskom issued a statement on Friday morning after some generating units tripped in addition to conveyer belt issues which led to the latest round of power cuts
Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 11am on Friday after a number of generating units tripped or were taken out of service.
Eskom says a unit tripped at the Tutuka power station while three units were taken offline at the Kendal power station.
The power utility says a fourth is expected to be shut down due to problems with the coal conveyor belt.
According to Eskom, load shedding will most likely escalate over the weekend.
Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 5, 2021
We unfortunately do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 5, 2021
