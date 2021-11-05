Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals
- Thousands of dead seals have been washing up on beaches along the Cape West Coast
- There are daily reports from beachgoers and passers by of dead seals washing ashore
- Researchers continue to do research on the carcasses, but have yet to conclusively identify the cause of the mass deaths
The Western Cape department of Environmental Affairs continues to investigate reports of a large number of seals found dead along the West Coast.
Hundreds of seals were found along the beach in Elandsbaai, Laaiplek and Dwarskersbos earlier this week.
Initial reports have suggested it may be due to malnutrition caused by depletion of fish stocks in their normal hunting grounds.
Muizenberg based NGO, Sea Search Research & Conservation co-founder Tess Gridley, who has been conducting research on the animals says they first received reports of dead seals in mid September.
She adds that while it is common for malnourished seal pups to wash ashore at this time of the year, the are concerns about the large number of seals this year.
What we're observing this year, and what we observed last year at our field site in Namibia, does seem to be an abnormally high number of animals coming up on our shoreline, either sick or unfortunately dead.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
The animals we are seeing are very thin. Animals that are still alive, but are very weak. We're seeing that the blubber layer on the animals are very thin or almost non existent.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
RELATED: Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach
Whether it's malnutrition on its own, whether it's some other underlying factors like diseases or viruses, we're not really sure.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
We're working closely with the department of environmental affairs to take samples to the state vet to get tested.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
RELATED: [LISTEN] Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast
A highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been also circulating in seabirds in the Western Cape.
According to Sanccob, the viral disease has affected and killed a large variety of seabirds, including pelicans, gulls, and cormorants.
Gridley however doesn't believe there's a link.
There is a coincidental timing of this. I would say at the moment, there is no evidence to suggest the two thigs are related.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
RELATED: Vet fears Avian flu outbreak could wipe out entire species of endangered seabird
Gridley says if a passer-by comes across a sick or dying animal, the best thing to do is give the animal space.
Report it to the relevant authorities, but the worst thing you can do is go too close, particularly with dogs or try to intervene. These animals are too weak to go back into the water, you just need to give them time to rest.Tess Gridley - Co-Founder of Sea Search research and Conservation
If you come across more seals in distress, send an email to the team at Sea Search on seasearchseals@gmail.com
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125576067_seal-on-a-swim-in-hout-bay-harbour.html
