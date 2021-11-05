John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021
- Thriller: The Judges List by John Grisham
- Fiction: Bewilderment by Richard Powers
- Non-Fiction: There's a war going on but no one can see it by Huib Modderkolk
The Judges List by John Grisham follows the story of investigator Lacy Stoltz who's on the trail of a serial killer, who she also believes is responsible for the death of her father. The main suspect is a sitting judge from Florida.
Lacy Stoltz is determined to pursue him, but needs to be careful not to become the next name on his list.
Grisham is a great story-teller, but he's a great writer. His dialogue is sometimes artificial. His characterisation is not deep and resonant, but he is a good story teller. He drives you compulsively to keep turning the pages.John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
Bewilderment by Richard Powers is a novel that's set in the near future as the environment on planet earth deteriorates.
Shortlisted for the 2021 Booker prize, It follows widowed astrobiologist Theo Byrne and his troubled nine-year-old son Robin who's battling the anxiety of family life on a damaged planet.
I didn't like this one. The subject matter, a child so troubled by climate change that he needs science neural reprogramming, and this awkward relationship that he has with his father, and the absence of his late mother. It's kind of....aaaah stuff!John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
There's a war going on but no one can see it by Huib Modderkolk is a book that looks at the world of cyber warfare.
Its a subject that the writer got interested in through Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who brought Edward Snowden to world attention through the stolen U.S military files that ended up on Wikileaks.
He goes through some of the most significant examples of cyber warfare over the last five years. They are extraordinary what is happening. What the Chinese government is doing. What the Russian government is doing. What western governments are doing. The spying between countries in cyber warfare.John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
Scroll to the top of the article to listen John's Book Review.
