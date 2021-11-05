Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
- Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract
- Sexually active people are at risk of infection, but in most cases the infection clears up on its own
- Women who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of developing cervical cancer if infected with HPV
A study of the first real-world data has shown the human papillomavirus, or HPV vaccine to be reducing cases of cervical cancer by nearly 90%.
Cancer Research UK described the findings as "historic", and said it showed the vaccine was saving lives.
Lynette Denny, who is the Chair and Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town has shed light on the value of the groundbreaking data in the South African context.
In South Africa we have already vaccinated around 2 million girls. These are all grade four girls, because that would represent ages nine to thirteen.Lynette Denny - Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital
HPV associated cancers, the most common is cancer of the cervix, which kills women in the age group of 45 to 50 years, when they are the role models and the bread winners and the moral, social rocks of our society.Lynette Denny - Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital
RELATED: Male circumcision decreases the risk of cervical cancer in women
We have in South Africa, one of the highest incidence rates of cervical cancers in the world, and particularly among black women, which is an indication of inequity of access to a traditional screening method.Lynette Denny - Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital
HIV brings in an added complication, because HIV is strongly associated with coinfection of human papillomavirus.Lynette Denny - Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
