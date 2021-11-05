South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes





Almost 10% of the South African population has diabetes

The new diabetes research centre at Pretoria University is a first of its kind in South Africa

The rate of diabetes is expected to increase by 250% over the next 10-15 years

Blood glucose monitor and flex pen for injecting insulin.Picture: Freeimages.com

The Covid 19 pandemic has certainly raised awareness of how many South African struggle with poorly-managed diabetes.

A few weeks ago the new Diabetes Research Centre opened its doors at the Pretoria University's Faculty of Health Sciences.

This is the first exclusive research centre of its kind to be located in a public academic institution in this country, and will offer scientists the chance to collaborate and share their research across different departments like never before.

Professor Paul Rheeder, who is the director of the Diabetes Research Centre says diabetes is on the increase worldwide, but more so in developing countries like South Africa.

There's an expected increase of up to 250% over the next 10-15 years. Probably 7-9% of the South African population have diabetes. Paul Rheeder - Professor & director of the Diabetes Research Centre at University of Pretoria

During the covid pandemic, the challenge of diabetes was particularly huge because many patients with diabetes get hospitalised, get more severe covid, more admissions to ICU and have more death. Paul Rheeder - Professor & director of the Diabetes Research Centre at University of Pretoria

Most of our patients are managed in the public sector, and there are huge challenges in our healthcare sector. Paul Rheeder - Professor & director of the Diabetes Research Centre at University of Pretoria

90-95% of the population will have type 2 diabetes. That's the typically older patient. Usually overweight, usually with high blood pressure. Maybe with some cardiovascular disease. Paul Rheeder - Professor & director of the Diabetes Research Centre at University of Pretoria

Up until recently we thought that if you had type 2 diabetes, you had it for life, but a number of studies have shown that either with bariatric surgery, with a ketogenic diet....if you achieve significant weight loss, you can either improve the glucose control, but in some cases it can actually be reversed . Paul Rheeder - Professor & director of the Diabetes Research Centre at University of Pretoria

