Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
- No plans this weekend?
- Every Saturday morning, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in and around Cape Town
1. Browse beautiful items at the annual Cape Gift Market
The popular Cape Town Gift Market is back in Sea Point after a hiatus last year due to Covid-19.
This year there are about 195 crafters from all over the country showing their wares, which includes everything from craft, clothing, jewellery, and decor items, to fruit cakes and preserve.
Price: Free
Date: 1-14 November 2021
Time: Saturdays and Sundays 9am - 5pm and Monday to Friday 9am - 7pm
Venue: Sea Point Civic Centre
2. Celebrate arts in the city at the Cape Town Art Weekend
The inaugural Cape Town Art Weekend will see galleries and other venues extend their opening hours simultaneously for a special programme of exhibitions, events, and other exciting offerings.
The Goodman Gallery opens Dor Guez’s, Letters from the Greater Maghreb on Saturday 6 November.
Cape Town Art Weekend is a collaborative project aimed at inviting existing and new audiences back into the city’s art spaces.
"We have over 35 different organisations who are opening simultaneously this weekend and today there is a lot of special programming going on around the city", says Olivia Leahy, the initiator of the Cape Town Art Weekend project and director at the Goodman Gallery.
Price: Varies Time: Participating venues will be open at 10am until 1pm on Saturday Venues: Goodman Gallery, Nel Gallery, SMAC Gallery, Koena Art Institute, and Zeitz MOCAA
Visit the Cape Town Art Weekend website for schedules and more info.
3.Check out a new exhibition at the Norval Foundation
An incredible collection of paintings by renowned South Africa artist, Irma Stern, has gone on show at the Norval Foundation in Steenberg.
The Zanzibari Years: Irma Stern, an exhibition focusing on al body of significant works by Irma Stern during her two stays in Zanzibar.
They date from 1939 to 1945, a period that has been described by some as Stern's 'golden years'.
Price: Daily Admission is R180 and entry is free for under 18s Dates: 3 November - 28 March Times: Monday to Sundays 9am - 5pm/ Closed Tuesdays Venue: Norval Foundation, Steenberg
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137808335_cape-town-south-africa-november-2018-silo-hotel-modern-facade-in-center-of-cape-town.html?vti=mwoqe9wydwti8c1zq3-1-4
More from Lifestyle
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.Read More
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application
Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans.Read More
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Beware of online holiday booking scams, warns Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers some tips for holidaymakers to look out for when booking accommodation online.Read More
South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
More from Local
Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Tess Gridley, the co-founder of Sea Search Research and Conservation.Read More
CCID: Cape Town saw 15 new CBD developments in 2020, city managing pandemic well
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rob Kane, the chairman at Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
[UPDATE] Load shedding drops back to Stage 2 until Monday
Eskom has moved to Stage 2 power cuts on Saturday morning after ramping up to Stage 4 on Friday afternoon.Read More
Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has issued a public health advisory following a sewage spill in Simon’s Town.Read More
Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions
Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.Read More
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More