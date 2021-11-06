Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks





No plans this weekend?

Every Saturday morning, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in and around Cape Town

1. Browse beautiful items at the annual Cape Gift Market

The popular Cape Town Gift Market is back in Sea Point after a hiatus last year due to Covid-19.

This year there are about 195 crafters from all over the country showing their wares, which includes everything from craft, clothing, jewellery, and decor items, to fruit cakes and preserve.

Price: Free

Date: 1-14 November 2021

Time: Saturdays and Sundays 9am - 5pm and Monday to Friday 9am - 7pm

Venue: Sea Point Civic Centre

2. Celebrate arts in the city at the Cape Town Art Weekend

The inaugural Cape Town Art Weekend will see galleries and other venues extend their opening hours simultaneously for a special programme of exhibitions, events, and other exciting offerings.

The Goodman Gallery opens Dor Guez’s, Letters from the Greater Maghreb on Saturday 6 November.

Cape Town Art Weekend is a collaborative project aimed at inviting existing and new audiences back into the city’s art spaces.

"We have over 35 different organisations who are opening simultaneously this weekend and today there is a lot of special programming going on around the city", says Olivia Leahy, the initiator of the Cape Town Art Weekend project and director at the Goodman Gallery.

Price: Varies Time: Participating venues will be open at 10am until 1pm on Saturday Venues: Goodman Gallery, Nel Gallery, SMAC Gallery, Koena Art Institute, and Zeitz MOCAA

Visit the Cape Town Art Weekend website for schedules and more info.

3.Check out a new exhibition at the Norval Foundation

An incredible collection of paintings by renowned South Africa artist, Irma Stern, has gone on show at the Norval Foundation in Steenberg.

The Zanzibari Years: Irma Stern, an exhibition focusing on al body of significant works by Irma Stern during her two stays in Zanzibar.

They date from 1939 to 1945, a period that has been described by some as Stern's 'golden years'.

Price: Daily Admission is R180 and entry is free for under 18s Dates: 3 November - 28 March Times: Monday to Sundays 9am - 5pm/ Closed Tuesdays Venue: Norval Foundation, Steenberg