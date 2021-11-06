Google celebrates South Africa’s Children’s Day with doodle
- Google has posted a doodle to commemorate National Children’s Day
- South Africa celebrates National Children’s Day on the first Saturday of November every year
South Africa's Google Search homepage looks a little different today thanks to a special Google Doodle celebrating National Children’s Day.
The first Saturday of November is dedicated to the promotion of children’s rights in the country.
Google's special doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.
According to the tech giant, in the beginning, doodles mostly celebrated familiar holidays but nowadays, they highlight a wide array of events and anniversaries from the birthday of Nelson Mandela to the ice cream sundae.
Over the years, the Google Doodle team has created over 4,000 doodles for Google Search homepages around the world.
