Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Google celebrates South Africa's Children's Day with doodle

To celebrate Children's Day on Saturday 6 November, Google has posted a special doodle.
  • Google has posted a doodle to commemorate National Children’s Day
  • South Africa celebrates National Children’s Day on the first Saturday of November every year

South Africa's Google Search homepage looks a little different today thanks to a special Google Doodle celebrating National Children’s Day.

The first Saturday of November is dedicated to the promotion of children’s rights in the country.

Google's special doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

According to the tech giant, in the beginning, doodles mostly celebrated familiar holidays but nowadays, they highlight a wide array of events and anniversaries from the birthday of Nelson Mandela to the ice cream sundae.

Over the years, the Google Doodle team has created over 4,000 doodles for Google Search homepages around the world.




More from Local

More black stem cell donors needed to help save lives - SA Bone Marrow Registry

6 November 2021 11:49 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African Bone Marrow Registry's deputy director Jane Ward and stem cell donor Sibongile Jimlongo.

Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks

6 November 2021 8:38 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals

5 November 2021 4:08 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Tess Gridley, the co-founder of Sea Search Research and Conservation.

CCID: Cape Town saw 15 new CBD developments in 2020, city managing pandemic well

5 November 2021 1:40 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rob Kane, the chairman at Cape Town Central City Improvement District.

'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'

5 November 2021 12:32 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

5 November 2021 11:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

[UPDATE] Load shedding drops back to Stage 2 until Monday

5 November 2021 11:27 AM

Eskom has moved to Stage 2 power cuts on Saturday morning after ramping up to Stage 4 on Friday afternoon.

Two beaches in Simon’s Town closed until further notice after sewage spill: CoCT

5 November 2021 10:58 AM

The City of Cape Town has issued a public health advisory following a sewage spill in Simon’s Town.

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

5 November 2021 9:29 AM

Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.

'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward

5 November 2021 8:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.

