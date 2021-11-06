More black stem cell donors needed to help save lives - SA Bone Marrow Registry
- Very few potential stem cell donors in SA are black
- The SA Bone Marrow Registry is urgently seeking more people of colour to register as donors
Only about 30% of registered stem cell donors in South Africa ar people of colour.
Many South Africans with blood diseases and blood cancers have died because they cannot find bone marrow donors.
The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) is calling on more black people to register as donors.
Globally, the chances of finding a stem cell match is 1 in 100,000 and you're more likely to find a match withing your own ethinic group, says SABMR deputy director Jane Ward.
"The more people of colour, the more donors we have, the better chances of finding a match", she tells CapeTalk.
According to Ward, there aren't enough donors due to cultural and religious beliefs, medical mistrust, lack of awareness, and misconceptions about the donation process.
She says the SABMR has been running awareness campaigns at high schools encouraging pupils to register "so that by the time they get to university and older, we've started a generation of people who understand about stem cell donation".
Ward says there has been a slight increase in registrations from prospective black donors as the result of the school campaigns.
Stellenbosch-based stem cell donor Sibongile Jimlongo says she signed up to become a stem cell donor when she was in university.
She says she decided to become a donor as a way of paying forward and encourages others to do the same.
"It's really just about being thoughtful of the fact that a lot of people are suffering", Jimlongo adds.
Visit the South African Bone Marrow Registry website to learn more about how you can register to donate.
Currently, worldwide, there are more caucasians on registries compared to other ethnic groups.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - South African Bone Marrow Registry
The more donors we have within our own country joining, the better chance that we'll find donors for those patients that come up.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - South African Bone Marrow Registry
Some of the barriers we've encountered are cultural and religious beliefs, which is largely due to misunderstanding of religious views and the ignorance of the donation process.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - South African Bone Marrow Registry
There's also a lack of awareness it can save lives and a myth that donating stem cells is a painful and costly process.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - South African Bone Marrow Registry
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111908/jarun011190800115/129451031-blood-sample-tube-contain-with-stem-cell.jpg
