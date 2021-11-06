More black stem cell donors needed to help save lives - SA Bone Marrow Registry





Very few potential stem cell donors in SA are black

The SA Bone Marrow Registry is urgently seeking more people of colour to register as donors

© Jarun Ontakrai/123rf

Only about 30% of registered stem cell donors in South Africa ar people of colour.

Many South Africans with blood diseases and blood cancers have died because they cannot find bone marrow donors.

The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) is calling on more black people to register as donors.

Globally, the chances of finding a stem cell match is 1 in 100,000 and you're more likely to find a match withing your own ethinic group, says SABMR deputy director Jane Ward.

"The more people of colour, the more donors we have, the better chances of finding a match", she tells CapeTalk.

According to Ward, there aren't enough donors due to cultural and religious beliefs, medical mistrust, lack of awareness, and misconceptions about the donation process.

She says the SABMR has been running awareness campaigns at high schools encouraging pupils to register "so that by the time they get to university and older, we've started a generation of people who understand about stem cell donation".

Ward says there has been a slight increase in registrations from prospective black donors as the result of the school campaigns.

Stellenbosch-based stem cell donor Sibongile Jimlongo says she signed up to become a stem cell donor when she was in university.

She says she decided to become a donor as a way of paying forward and encourages others to do the same.

"It's really just about being thoughtful of the fact that a lot of people are suffering", Jimlongo adds.

Visit the South African Bone Marrow Registry website to learn more about how you can register to donate.

