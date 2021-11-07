Beware of car break-ins at Platteklip Gorge parking, says local outdoorsman





Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe has warned hikers about car break-ins in the Platteklip Gorge area

Ayliffe provide a report on outdoor events and experiences in Cape Town

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe says there have been a series of car break-ins in the parking area at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain.

He's warned hikers and trail runners not to leave any valuable items inside their cars and to stash any belongings out of sight.

According to Ayliffe, some suspects were recently arrested in connection with the break-ins.

If you're planning on doing the so-called Coca-Cola route up Table Mountain - I'm referring of course to Platteklip Gorge - please be aware there have been some sporadic break-ins at the Platteklip Gorge parking area. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report