Spike in distressed animals admitted to SPCA in Guy Fawkes aftermath

7 November 2021 2:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Illegal fireworks discharged on Guy Fawkes Day have left many stray, panicked, or injured animals in Cape Town.
  • The Cape of Goodhope SPCA has seen an increase in admissions following Guy Fawkes on Friday
  • Animal rights activists have long warned about the effects of fireworks on animals
  • Fireworks are no longer allowed in Cape Town unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display

Illegal firework activity in Cape Town on Friday led to a jump in after-hours admissions at the Cape of Goodhope SPCA.

After Guy Fawkes Day, which is celebrated annually on 5 November, the animal welfare organisation says there was a 48% increase in after-hours admissions.

Every year organisations like the SPCA are inundated with rescue calls for animals left injured or killed by fireworks.

RELATED: City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs

This year, the SPCA received around 50 callouts on Friday and spent the weekend trying to collect distressed animals and reunite them with their owners.

At least 10 animals were rescued and given refuge by the animal clinic.

Wildlife will be displaced and many pets will be lost in the aftermath of Guy Fawkes.

"Guy Fawkes may be over but we know the worst is yet to come. Many animals, some injured, will be lost, unable to find their way home and wildlife will have been displaced."

Residents are urged to contact the SPCA if they see any animals in need of assistance. You can call on 0217004158/9 or on 0833261604.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
