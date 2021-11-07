Eskom: Load shedding continues for the week ahead - and it may hit higher stages





Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding has been extended

Power cuts were initially expected to end at 5am on Monday

Instead, they will be in place until next Saturday

The power utility has warned that higher levels of load shedding may be required during the course of the week

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue throughout the week from 5am on Monday until the same time on Saturday.

The power utility issued a statement on Sunday afternoon.

It says it was unable to replenish emergency generation reserves over the weekend.

Eskom has warned that higher levels of load shedding may be required as the week unfolds.

"Since the power system remains volatile and unpredictable, higher stages of load shedding may be required", the utility says.

