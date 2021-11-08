'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds





A number of CapeTak listeners complain they have been unable to collect Unisa graduation certificates at the regional centres

Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini responds outlining the process of collection

Despite graduates' complaints that communication has been poor Dlamini suggests emailing guadeamus@unisa.ac.za

Listeners brought to the attention of CapeTalk breakfast the issue of not receiving a Unisa certificate. Yes, they receive their results and transcript, but graduates want to have the certificate in their hands as well.

Jeanne van Zyl, a Unisa graduate who now lives in the Northern Cape town of Springbok in the Northern Cape drove all the way to Cape Town to fetch her long-awaited Unisa certificate at their Parow building, only to leave empty-handed

So everybody who didn't receive their certificate was asked to stand on the left side of the room. When I got there they also said they couldn't find my certificate. Jeanne van Zyl, Unisa graduate - Springbok, Northern Cape

She says she saw her name on the list stating her certificate was supposed to be taken to Cape Town for collection.

I did not get my certificate and did not get any answer as to where it was. Jeanne van Zyl, Unisa graduate - Springbok, Northern Cape

She says after many further emails she received notification that Unisa is having another distribution round on 27 November when she can collect her certificate - requiring her to make another trip from Springbok to Cape Town.

She was not alone as there were quite a number of others who were also unsuccessful in getting theirs, including another graduate who travelled from the Northern Cape as well.

Graduates recounted to the show's producers that they had to wade through piles of uncategorised certificates in search of their certificcates. A number of graduates also say attempts to contact Unisa have been unsuccessful and the email address provided gets no response.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini to find out why some graduates are struggling to get hold of their graduation certificates.

Despite being an online learning portal, he says Covid-19 restrictions have impacted Unisa as well.

Students couldn't walk into campus because there is a restriction on the numbers that can gather at a certain venue. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

Students may go to the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus to pick up their certificates between 9 am and 3pm, states Dlamini.

In the regional centres, because of the problem of not being able to courier the certificates, because when we went into lockdown some certificates that were couriered were unfortunately lost - and you cannot reissue the certificate. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

Because certificates can only be printed once, the team visits the various centres to ensure they are handed to the recipients, he explains

Dlamini responds to the assertion that the certificates were not alphabetised saying he has never heard of this before.

It's not the normal thing that happens. I think we can all tell stories that are terrible and obviously, somebody has to fix that but it is not the norm. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

He says Unisa has been distributing certificates for quite some time.

When people come, they are SMSd and told this is the certificate and they must come at a certain time so I am obviously distressed that that that happened to jean but it is definitely not the norm. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

The challenge is the certificate around each certificate he explains. When the South African Post Office was functional this was the means of distribution he notes, but this is no longer possible.

[SAPO] could take three to six months now and you don't wan the certificate to land in the hands of criminals. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

The cost also becomes prohibitive of private courier services. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

Unisa announced it would be distributing the certificates in the various centres and he insists most higher degrees have been collected.

But there is a backlog of some 9000 higher certificates that he says have not been collected.

We have literally banged our heads against the wall asking students to come and collect them, you've earned them. Victor Dlamini, Spokesperson - Unisa

Unisa keeps the certificates permanently if not collected, he notes.

Dlamini provided the following email address for inquites:

Email: gaudeamus@unisa.ac.za