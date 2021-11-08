CoCT approach to homelessness falls short compared to other metros - report
- The Inkathalo Conversations Project has compiled a detailed report of findings criticising local government’s response to homelessness
- Eight general areas are covered in the report, which include the criminalisation of homeless people, and the institutional drivers of homelessness.
A report's been released containing 178 recommendations for the City of Cape Town to adopt in respect of its approach to homelessness.
The 400-page dossier is the result of a series of dialogues on homelessness spearheaded by the Inkathalo Conversations Project.
The project was set up to facilitate dialogue on homelessness in the City among diverse stakeholders, and specifically those who live on the street.
Facilitator Lorenzo Davids says while Cape Town has a very visible engagement with homeless people, it's the least positive in its response compared with other metros in the country.
Cities like Pretoria or Tswane do more innovative stuff, the homelessness networks there produce some fantastic engagements with homeless people, which is really absent in [the Cape Town] context.Lorenzo Davids, Facilitator - Inkathalo Conversations Project
The Inkathalo Conversations Project was last year asked by the City to host a dialogue looking at ways to amend local government's existing policy around homelessness.
The project engaged rate payers, stakeholders and members of the homeless community in September and October last year.
We found there were hundreds of people who wanted to comment on these issues.Lorenzo Davids, Facilitator - Inkathalo Conversations Project
This really is one of the first really indepth research pieces around homeless people.Lorenzo Davids, Facilitator - Inkathalo Conversations Project
Davids says one of the key things to come out of the report was the need to change the narrative around homelessness.
...to not talk about 'homeless people' because that elicits a range of false narratives...Lorenzo Davids, Facilitator - Inkathalo Conversations Project
[instead]...I think we should talk about people without a fixed addressLorenzo Davids, Facilitator - Inkathalo Conversations Project
Another issue is the lack of clear policy around homelessness at both national and provincial level, says Davids.
You can find out more about the work of the Inkathalo Conversations and its report here
