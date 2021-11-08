Simons Town beaches all clear after sewage spill says Ward Councillor





Image: © meseberg/123rf.com

Last week the City of Cape Town's Health Department alerted the public to a sewage spill in one of the City's favourite tourist spots.

In a statement, the City said the overflow from the rising main from pump station 4, in Simon’s Town, has run down through the parking area and walkways down to Seaforth Beach and Waters Edge Beach.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to councillor for the area Simon Liell-Cock.

He says the leak was repaired that same morning.

He explains that sewage had burst in the line in the early hour of the morning last Tuesday and the health department officials had gone to assess the situation.

I met [the health department officials] on-site early in the morning. it had come from the pump station - when the pump station was emptying, they have small local reservoirs at the pump station, there was obviously a burst in the line and it went down the culvert and straight into the sea at Seaforth. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

The guys were called out, they assessed it, they called out sanitation to repair it, and put signs up on the beach. They had a look, they took water samples for tests, and by the end of the day, sanitation had repaired the leak. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

He insists sewage was leaking from the pump station burst line for only an interim period during that morning. He says the pump station was turned off that morning and the City of Cape Town brought tankers in which to pump the sewages while it was repaired.

[The tankers] transported the sewage to another pump station sp that there was no more sewage entering the beach. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

It was blowing north so it did blow around the sewage to Waters Edge beach so they closed both those beaches as a precautionary measure. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

He says samples of the water were taken two days in a row.

I was on-site again with health [department] and it looked pretty clear to me but of course, until they got the results back from the lab, the City as a precaution would not reopen the beaches. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

The next day there were actually people swimming in the sea despite the signs up and we spoke to them but the water looked absolutely clear at the time. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

It was not a major spill entering the sea for days and days. It was just a couple of hours. Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor - Ward 61

He explains that sewage will always end up in the sea in such cases but it dissipates and becomes harmless.