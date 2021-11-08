Turn your house into a Airbnb 'hot property' this festive season





- Tourism in South Africa is starting to fly again says Elevate Airbnb founder James Boyes

- "Our bookings are up, our places are full and we're expecting to have a busy tourist season"

© baloon111/123rf.com

With Covid restrictions lifting, vaccine numbers on the up, and the global populous in desperate need of satisfying their Covid-curtailed wanderlust, we're likely to see a welcome increase in tourist numbers this festive season.

Listing your property can be a great way to earn some extra cash over the summer months.

Wasanga Mahena speaks to James Boyes at Elevate Airbnb about the best way to get your property tourist season ready.

"Tourism is up, bookings are full, we're expecting to have a busy season," he says.

1. Decide if you want to rent out your whole property or a section of it to potential guests

Decide if you're going to allow guests into your personal home, or if you're going to create a [separate] space that is set out for Airbnb guests... James Boyes, Founder and Managing Director - Elevate Airbnb

2. Decide if you will manage the property yourself, or outsource to a managment company

You need to think through check-ins and check-outs, meeting the guests, the cleaning, the linen... James Boyes, Founder and Managing Director - Elevate Airbnb

3. Make your listing look professional

Get professional photographers in, iPhone photos are unfortunately no longer the standard. James Boyes, Founder and Managing Director - Elevate Airbnb

4. Be accurate in your descrption of the property

The last thing you want is a guest arriving and thinking there's four parking bays and wifi, when you don't actually have any of those things James Boyes, Founder and Managing Director - Elevate Airbnb

5. Go the extra mile

Some fresh coffee when [guests] arrive, a bottle of wine, all of those things contribute to a good review. James Boyes, Founder and Managing Director - Elevate Airbnb

RELATED:Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

RELATED:Airbnb South Africa grows by 163% in a year. Cape Town especially strong