Suffering from post-Covid 'brain fog'? UCT researchers want to talk to you
-
Is there any evidence to support claims from long Covid sufferers who say they experience ‘brain fog’?
-
Researchers at UCT want to speak to those who've experienced long Covid in order to answer questions about its impact on the brain.
Are you someone who has suffered from long Covid and has experienced symptoms like fatigue, confusion, low mood and even depression?
If so, researchers at the University of Cape Town want to hear from you.
They're carrying out a study into the impact of the coronavirus, particularly long-Covid, on the brain,
As neuropsychologists, we're focussing on fatigue, what's called 'brain fog', changes in mood...many long covid sufferers experience anxiety and depression.Donné Minné, Neuropsychologist - University of Cape Town
Does the science suggest a direct link between a Covid-19 infection and symptoms like fatigue and even depression?
It could very well be down to changes in the brain because of the virus and infection...generally it's thought to be related to some kind of autonomic disturbanceDonné Minné, Neuropsychologist - University of Cape Town
However, Minné admits that at this stage in the research, experts 'don't properly know'.
...because fatigue has a very emotional dimension. One of the symptoms of depression, for example, is fatigue as a symptom.Donné Minné, Neuropsychologist - University of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_30146431_money-brain-isolated-on-white-background-with-clipping-path.html
