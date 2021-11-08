Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA

8 November 2021 10:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Capture
Athol Williams
whisteblower

Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in the country.
  • Athol Williams says he left South Africa last week Monday
  • The former UCT ethics lecturer says he was forced to leave the country for his own safety
A screengrab of former Bain partner Athol Williams giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 24 March 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube

State capture whistleblower and author Athol Williams left South Africa last week citing growing safety concerns that were aggravated after the assassination of Babita Deokaran.

The former University of Cape Town (UCT) ethics lecturer exposed companies and individuals involved in state capture and testified before the Zondo Commission.

RELATED: Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener

In a statement issued on Sunday, Williams says the murder of Deokaran "showed that authorities were choosing not to proactively protect whistleblowers".

Knowing that my government offers me no protection after I’ve acted in the public interest is a disturbing reality. I implicated 39 parties in my testimony so threats could come from many places.

Athol Williams

RELATED: Athol Williams made to resign from UCT to complete Bain testimony for Zondo

Williams says he was warned by trusted allies and a civil society organisation about a coordinated effort against him.

He says he left his family and boarded a flight out of the country on Monday 1 November.

Despite speaking up about injustices in SA and taking action where he could, Williams says he has received very little support.

He claims that he has faced alienation and abandonment by corporate South Africa, from the university where he taught ethics, and from government; and that he'd also been let down by friends.

RELATED: Whistleblower Athol Williams claims UCT offered him hush money

In June, Williams alleged that UCT offered him money so that he would stop asking questions about the institution's alleged dealings with state capture-linked companies.

However, UCT denied the claims.

It’s a tragedy that those who choose to do the right thing have their lives shattered while everyone looks on. We all need to act to fix this tragedy.

Athol Williams

RELATED: Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?




8 November 2021 10:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Capture
Athol Williams
whisteblower

