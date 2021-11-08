Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Food - vegetarian cookbook (Food That Loves you back)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amerae Vercueil
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - PAIA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karl Blom
Karl Blom office
Today at 14:40
All Together Now concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with Lucrecia Rae
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucrecia Rae
Today at 15:10
Coalition Government Process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Bredell - MEC Local Government, Environmental Affairs And Development Planning at Provincial Planning Mec
Today at 15:20
The ANC years: Democracy suffers when there's a disconnect between the head and the body
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 15:40
The State of The Eskom System
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:50
The Fuel Rewards Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 16:05
Global Drug Policy Index
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 16:20
Are the DA and ANC a workable fit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:55
ICASA Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
Ethiopia is on the brink of collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
No Items to show
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time

8 November 2021 10:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
2021 local government elections
Cape Independence Party

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.
  • Cape Independence Party leader jack Miller says the signs are clear that voters are looking for alternative voices and the party aims to be one of those
  • Miller notes that it does not yet have enough support to call a referendum and push for the Western Cape to vote to leave the Republic of South Africa
  • He explains that there were some issues regarding the recording of numbers on results slips at polling stations and have signed affidavits from voters who say they voted for the Cape Independence Party
  • Miller says the number of affidavits would push the party to obtaining a second council seat
Copyright : jaysi / 123rf

The Cape Independence Party, best known for its policy calling to exit the Western Cape from the rest of South Africa, won 5,222 votes in the Cape Town Metro - 0.5% of the vote.

It is the first time the party will have a seat in the Cape Town City Council since it first began contesting elections in 2009 and its first local government election in 2011.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.

We are very happy with the results...but we are still raising concerns about the counting process with the IEC and may even end up with two seats.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

Miller says signs that voters are choosing smaller parties are positive.

The problem with national government is that the ANC has a stranglehold on national power and we have the exact same problem right here in the Western Cape - the Democratic Alliance has a stranglehold on the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We are really emboldened to see the DA drop-down from their two-thirds majority previously to 58%.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

The people of the Western Cape - and South Africa - have grown so disillusioned with politics - and the DA and ANC losing as significantly as they have is a sign they are looking for alternative voices - and we certainly intend to be one of those alternative voices.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

And on the issue of calling for the province to leave South Africa. Do they feel they have support with only 0.5% of voters?

It is not an insignificant number but I agree are not at the point yet where we can push for a referendum.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

Miller says it has been a long and tough road for the party but hopes this win will be a boost to the party and acknowledges in the past people did not take the message of independence seriously 14 years ago - but believes this is now changing.

I think the idea of Cape independence and much more autonomy is something we have been steadfast in our belief on for 14 years.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

Having a seat at the table with these parties who have been steering the ship is a very important sign.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

In terms of coalitions, he says the party is open to working with any other party that is open to greater decentralisation.

Miller says at certain polling stations, IEC officials prevented the Cape Independence party agents from photographing the results slip. There is a big difference between a ballot and a results slip, he explains.

One needs to record the methods by which the IEC is recording the data - and in some instances, the IEC officers forcing party agents...to sign off on result slips on which there were no numbers entered into the results category.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

He says in stations where for example, the Cape Independence Party knows it had significant votes, the IEC into the IEC website the following day reflected zero votes.

Miller says the party has approached voters over the past week and validated that they received votes.

It was overwhelming. We have signed affidavits.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

He says the party only needs about 225 more votes to qualify for a second council seat and the signed affidavits are well over this total.

If the IEC does not consider the affidavits we will have no choice but to go to the Electoral Court.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party



8 November 2021 10:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
2021 local government elections
Cape Independence Party

