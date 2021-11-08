Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber





The Chamber of Commerce says very few of its members have introduced mandatory vaccinations

Chamber President Jacques Moolman says businesses are waiting for legal clarity from the courts before introducing any policies

© viorelkurnosov/123rf.com

The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says there aren't many businesses that have introduced mandatory vaccination policies in the workplace at this stage.

Jacques Moolman tells CapeTalk that companies are waiting on a ruling from the court before making a decision on introducing vaccination policies.

"Most businesses are waiting to see whether there is going to be some legal clarity, hopefully, fairly soon", Moolman says.

Last month, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) filed legal papers seeking a declaratory order that will confirm the legality and constitutionality of mandatory vaccination policies in SA.

RELATED: Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs

Moolman says businesses that have introduced mandatory jabs have to accommodate people who don't want to get vaccinated.

The Cape Chamber president says the steady vaccine uptake has been driven by private sector companies pushing their employees to get vaccinated, particularly in the hospitality sector.

RELATED: Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?

When you speak to our larger corporate members and even the smaller business members that we have... they are definitely driving it. Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber Of Commerce

As far as mandated policies where their staff have to be [vaccinated] one or two of our members have introduced that but there isn't absolute legal certainty. Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber Of Commerce