Good Party staying away from 'messy coalitions', say Patricia de Lille





Patricia de Lille says the Good Party is not getting involved in coalition governments

Various political parties have entered coalition talks after the municipal elections last week

16 out of 30 municipalities in the Western Cape are hung councils

Picture: @ForGoodZA/Twitter.

The Good Party won't be getting into any local government coalitions in municipalities where no political party achieved an outright majority.

Party leader Patricia de Lille says the organisation will stick to holding the governing parties accountable as a constructive opposition.

'For us, that's the best way forward now", De Lille tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

After contesting in the local government elections for the first time, the Good Party secured 45 council seats, in four provinces.

Support for the DA dived in the municipal polls and the ANC suffered historic losses in some former strongholds.

De Lille says the impressive performance of newer and smaller parties shows that South African voters want change.

She predicts that political parties that are on a "sliding slope" will continue to see declining support at the general election in 2024.

If you look at the landscape, you are going to have quite messy, messy coalitions. Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party

Over and above wanting to be a constructive opposition and wanting to work with governing parties... we also want to prove another point; that no vote is wasted... we need to continue to serve the voters based on the plan that they have voted for. Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party

An unprecedented number of newer and smaller parties that were arrogantly dismissed before the elections as non-entities have combined to give old parties a run for their money Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party

We are very pleased that [after] contesting our first municipal election, that we are among the new generation players that are rising to fill the vacated space of the older parties that are also rapidly running out of ideas. Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party