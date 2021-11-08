'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
- South African artist Majozi says getting therapy has helped him process negative elements in his life
- Listen (from 12'12) as the musician speaks to Sara-Jayne King about life in lockdown and prioritizing mental health and wellness
He's the Durban-born, Cape Town-based musician who's enjoyed huge success since dropping his debut album 'Fire' in 2016 and recently Majozi joined Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King in studio.
The pair spoke about the pressures of life in lockdown and the importance of prioritising mental and emotional wellness.
During the conversation, the 'Darling' hitmaker, who recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, revealed that therapy has been helping him 'have a better life'.
It's been helping me process a lot of stuff...getting rid of things I don't like, or learning how to deal with them.Majozi, Musician
[It's about] dealing with emotions and being conscious about what you're letting into your life.Majozi, Musician
He says it was the experience of his fiance which inspired him to seek out his own support.
She's been on a journey with depression and anxiety...and it was a tough time for me aswell.Majozi, Musician
To make sure that I could still take care of her I need to invest back in myself as well...she's been super encouraging.Majozi, Musician
He admits that stigma prevents a lot of young men from getting the support they need.
A lot of young men should go to therapy.Majozi, Musician
