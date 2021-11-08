J&J booster shots in second Sisonke trial for health workers delayed





Healthcare workers are set to receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Sisonke booster trail planned for Monday has been delayed confirms the Health Department

It is now planned to get underway on Tuesday morning

Members of the public who also received J&J jabs will also eventually receive the booster shot once the trial is underway

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where she was among the first healthcare workers in South Africa to be vaccinated on 17 February 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Health workers formed the initial tranche of South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccination in February 2021, making up a large part of the half a million people vaccinated as part of the first Sisonke trial.

This group of health workers was supposed to start getting their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots when the second Sisonke trial began on Monday, but the Health Department has confirmed there will be a slight delay.

Those members of the general public who received the J&J vaccination will eventually also get boosters.

Unlike the first trial, healthcare workers will be able to get their booster shots at allocated private vaccine sites and won't have to wait in long queues at selected public health venues.

The Health Department has just confirmed that the Sisonke Booster Trial has been delayed slightly due to a technical glitch. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

This past weekend they were still testing the system and had only sent out SMSs to half a million eligible healthcare workers last night just to tell them how the process will work. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Later on Monday afternoon, the health workers will receive a second SMS with a link to a consent form for those willing to receive the second jab, explains Lindeque.

This is a trial, so it is a voluntary process - so they can say whether they want to opt-out or not. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She says the trial is now planned to begin on Tuesday morning.

The Johnson & Johnson booster shot is part of the study to collect data that will allow experts to determine how long the first shot lasts and at what point a booster shot is needed for the general public.