J&J booster shots in second Sisonke trial for health workers delayed
- Healthcare workers are set to receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Sisonke booster trail planned for Monday has been delayed confirms the Health Department
- It is now planned to get underway on Tuesday morning
- Members of the public who also received J&J jabs will also eventually receive the booster shot once the trial is underway
Health workers formed the initial tranche of South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccination in February 2021, making up a large part of the half a million people vaccinated as part of the first Sisonke trial.
This group of health workers was supposed to start getting their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots when the second Sisonke trial began on Monday, but the Health Department has confirmed there will be a slight delay.
Those members of the general public who received the J&J vaccination will eventually also get boosters.
Unlike the first trial, healthcare workers will be able to get their booster shots at allocated private vaccine sites and won't have to wait in long queues at selected public health venues.
The Health Department has just confirmed that the Sisonke Booster Trial has been delayed slightly due to a technical glitch.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
This past weekend they were still testing the system and had only sent out SMSs to half a million eligible healthcare workers last night just to tell them how the process will work.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Later on Monday afternoon, the health workers will receive a second SMS with a link to a consent form for those willing to receive the second jab, explains Lindeque.
This is a trial, so it is a voluntary process - so they can say whether they want to opt-out or not.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
She says the trial is now planned to begin on Tuesday morning.
The Johnson & Johnson booster shot is part of the study to collect data that will allow experts to determine how long the first shot lasts and at what point a booster shot is needed for the general public.
More from Local
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Good Party staying away from 'messy coalitions', say Patricia de Lille
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party leader Patricia de Lille about the outcome of the local government elections.Read More
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time
Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.Read More
Suffering from post-Covid 'brain fog'? UCT researchers want to talk to you
John Maytham speaks to neuropsychologist Donné Minné about research being done on the impact of Covid-19 on the brain.Read More
Turn your house into a Airbnb 'hot property' this festive season
Wasanga Mahena speaks to James Boyes at Elevate Airbnb about the best way to set up your property as a vacation home.Read More
CoCT approach to homelessness falls short compared to other metros - report
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Inkathalo Conversations Project's Lorenzo Davids about the findings of a report on homelessness in CPT.Read More
[UPDATE] Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 until Friday
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be increased from Stage 2 to Stage 4.Read More
Spike in distressed animals admitted to SPCA in Guy Fawkes aftermath
Illegal fireworks discharged on Guy Fawkes Day have left many stray, panicked, or injured animals in Cape Town.Read More
Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?'
A panel of guests discusses their experiences of dating and relationships while living with a disability.Read More