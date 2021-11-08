SA's fuel rewards programmes help motorists claw back cash spent at petrol pumps





Are you on one of the many fuel rewards programmes offered by big brands in SA?

"It's really low admin for pretty good rewards", says Business Insider SA journo Andrew Thompson

Image: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Business Insider SA journalist Andrew Thompson says it's definitely worth it to sign up for a fuel rewards programme and save on petrol.

Thompson has conducted a comparison of SA’s fuel reward programmes for Business Insider SA after the fuel price hit record highs this month.

He says most of the major loyalty programmes in South Africa now offer a strong fuel component as a drawcard for consumers.

Thompson says Dis-Chem, Clicks, Pick n Pay, and Shell offer relatively basic cash-back systems through which consumers can earn between 10c and 15c back in points for every litre of fuel they buy.

Banks and insurance companies also offer fuel rewards but their loyalty programmes tend to be far more complex.

One of the beauties of this is that it's trying to claw back some of the pain that we face at the petrol pumps. Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

I really think it is [worth it]. The big drawcard of it is that the money that we are spending on the pumps is huge, it's often in excess of R1,000 now depending on your car. So, as a percentage of that, it's a sizeable reward. Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa