Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's fuel rewards programmes help motorists claw back cash spent at petrol pumps Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journalist Andrew Thompson. 8 November 2021 5:21 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Good Party staying away from 'messy coalitions', say Patricia de Lille Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party leader Patricia de Lille about the outcome of the local government elections... 8 November 2021 1:05 PM
View all Local
Athol Williams: Corporate SA and govt actively leaving whistleblowers exposed State capture whistleblower and author Athol Williams says there is no will to provide support and protection to whistleblowers in... 8 November 2021 2:57 PM
'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in th... 8 November 2021 10:58 AM
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party. 8 November 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jacques Moolman, the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 8 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Business
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
View all World
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA's fuel rewards programmes help motorists claw back cash spent at petrol pumps

8 November 2021 5:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Petrol price
fuel rewards programmes
PETROL PUMP

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journalist Andrew Thompson.
  • Are you on one of the many fuel rewards programmes offered by big brands in SA?
  • "It's really low admin for pretty good rewards", says Business Insider SA journo Andrew Thompson
Image: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Business Insider SA journalist Andrew Thompson says it's definitely worth it to sign up for a fuel rewards programme and save on petrol.

Thompson has conducted a comparison of SA’s fuel reward programmes for Business Insider SA after the fuel price hit record highs this month.

RELATED: South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes

He says most of the major loyalty programmes in South Africa now offer a strong fuel component as a drawcard for consumers.

Thompson says Dis-Chem, Clicks, Pick n Pay, and Shell offer relatively basic cash-back systems through which consumers can earn between 10c and 15c back in points for every litre of fuel they buy.

Banks and insurance companies also offer fuel rewards but their loyalty programmes tend to be far more complex.

RELATED: 'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

One of the beauties of this is that it's trying to claw back some of the pain that we face at the petrol pumps.

Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

I really think it is [worth it]. The big drawcard of it is that the money that we are spending on the pumps is huge, it's often in excess of R1,000 now depending on your car. So, as a percentage of that, it's a sizeable reward.

Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

It's a fairly innocuous thing to carry an extra card and it's free, and in many cases it's actually tied into banks or insurance policies that we already have - it's just a question of linking it or perhaps tapping into an existing programme.

Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa



8 November 2021 5:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Petrol price
fuel rewards programmes
PETROL PUMP

More from Local

'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health

8 November 2021 1:10 PM

Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party staying away from 'messy coalitions', say Patricia de Lille

8 November 2021 1:05 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party leader Patricia de Lille about the outcome of the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

J&J booster shots in second Sisonke trial for health workers delayed

8 November 2021 12:55 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque speaks to Mandy Wiener about why the process has been delayed until Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time

8 November 2021 10:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suffering from post-Covid 'brain fog'? UCT researchers want to talk to you

8 November 2021 9:58 AM

John Maytham speaks to neuropsychologist Donné Minné about research being done on the impact of Covid-19 on the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Turn your house into a Airbnb 'hot property' this festive season

8 November 2021 9:26 AM

Wasanga Mahena speaks to James Boyers at Elevate Airbnb about the best way to set up your property as a vacation home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT approach to homelessness falls short compared to other metros - report

8 November 2021 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Inkathalo Conversations Project's Lorenzo Davids about the findings of a report on homelessness in CPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 until Friday

7 November 2021 4:13 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be increased from Stage 2 to Stage 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in distressed animals admitted to SPCA in Guy Fawkes aftermath

7 November 2021 2:35 PM

Illegal fireworks discharged on Guy Fawkes Day have left many stray, panicked, or injured animals in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?'

7 November 2021 12:38 PM

A panel of guests discusses their experiences of dating and relationships while living with a disability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Athol Williams: Corporate SA and govt actively leaving whistleblowers exposed

Politics

[UPDATE] Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 until Friday

Local

'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'They're greedy & are abusing us': E-hailing drivers to protest over prices

8 November 2021 8:31 PM

SAHRC wants learners back in the classroom on a daily basis

8 November 2021 8:15 PM

Plaster on Reeva's parents' wounds 'ripped open' over Pistorius parole process

8 November 2021 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA