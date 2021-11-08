Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why





Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede will host expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Gumede is joined by Professor Mervyn King, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa on Corporate Citizenship, alongside Wikus Botha, EY Africa’s Energy and Natural Resource Leader to discuss the increase in responsible investment in recent years.

Companies are under increasing pressure to be as transparent as possible with their practices and show that they are acting responsibly towards both shareholders and stakeholders. This also lines up well with society’s goal of reaching a greener future, therefore many of today’s customer base would rather support a business that openly shows it cares for the environment, animals and humane practices as opposed to one that doesn’t.

South Africa has set a high standard in corporate governance. The King Code requires companies to define their responsibilities, also taking into consideration the companies impact on 6 different types of capital: financial, manufactured, intellectual, human, social and relationship, and natural. This provides a better outline of the way in which a company provides value.

The great asset managers of the world don't only do a financial due diligence today, they do an ESG due diligence. So [this] asks the questions: ‘what are the activities of the company?’ and ‘how has it made its money Professor Mervyn King, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa

The way [a company] makes its money will[determine] whether it's having a positive impact on the environment or a negative impact. If it's negative, you’ve got to take account of that in assessing value.” Professor Mervyn King, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa

Botha makes mention of SA’s well-established frameworks for governance, starting from the first King Code iteration to where we are now (fourth). He also notes that, in companies, there is an abundance of information regarding sustainability, but the analysis and articulation of this needs more focus and drive.

It can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in.

