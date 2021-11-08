CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
- Theaters around the world are coming all together this weekend to stage their own versions of the musical revue
- “All Together Now!” is an exclusive musical revue provided to theatres by Music Theatre International f
- The global event is aimed at celebrating the return of live theatre
Theatre On The Bay will be joining thousands of theatres around the world by producing their own local production of "All Together Now!".
“All Together Now!” is a global event put together by theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) with the aim of celebrating local theatre.
MTI created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.
RELATED: Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'
Theatres worldwide will be allowed to perform songs from MTI's beloved shows free of charge with no royalty or rental fees from Friday 12 November until Monday 15 November.
Local organiser Duane Alexander says Theatre On The Bay is thrilled to be one of the participating theatres.
Alexander, who runs the theatre's Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), says they've prepared a spectacular night of musical theatre magic with their production of “All Together Now!”
RELATED: CT's Theatre on the Bay reopens after renovations, boasting new drama school
He says the song list includes musical theatre hits such as "Take A Chance on Me" from Mamma Mia, "Be Our Guest" from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical.
"It's just such a smorgasbord of beautiful, beautiful songs!", he tells CapeTalk.
Click here to buy tickets or find out more.
#AllTogetherNow opens in 1 week!— Theatre On The Bay (@TheatreOnTheBay) November 5, 2021
Join this global event celebrating local theatre.
Starring @bethany_dickson @EARLVIII & The @LAMTAcademy Company.
Featuring dozens of hit songs!
12 - 15 November only at @TheatreOnTheBay
Tickets: https://t.co/yxukVpvSjE@Computicket pic.twitter.com/uAnWxQGMPg
It's a beautiful concept!Duane Alexander, Organiser - 'All Together Now'
Music Theatre International got ahold of a number of composers and lyricists and asked if they would be willing to give some of their material free of charge to create this exclusive musical revue which contains really fantastic musical theatre numbers which are normally quite hard to come by.Duane Alexander, Organiser - 'All Together Now'
It's just such a beautiful initiative to really bring cohesion to the theatre community globally. We've all had the most awful year.Duane Alexander, Organiser - 'All Together Now'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TheatreOnTheBay/photos/2881498968623472
More from Entertainment
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix)
On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about.Read More
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns.Read More
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest!
Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest.Read More
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture in South Africa.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More
More from World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started
New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October.Read More
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.Read More