CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event





Theaters around the world are coming all together this weekend to stage their own versions of the musical revue

“All Together Now!” is an exclusive musical revue provided to theatres by Music Theatre International f

The global event is aimed at celebrating the return of live theatre

Theatre On The Bay will be joining thousands of theatres around the world by producing their own local production of "All Together Now!".

“All Together Now!” is a global event put together by theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) with the aim of celebrating local theatre.

MTI created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.

Theatres worldwide will be allowed to perform songs from MTI's beloved shows free of charge with no royalty or rental fees from Friday 12 November until Monday 15 November.

Local organiser Duane Alexander says Theatre On The Bay is thrilled to be one of the participating theatres.

Alexander, who runs the theatre's Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), says they've prepared a spectacular night of musical theatre magic with their production of “All Together Now!”

He says the song list includes musical theatre hits such as "Take A Chance on Me" from Mamma Mia, "Be Our Guest" from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical.

"It's just such a smorgasbord of beautiful, beautiful songs!", he tells CapeTalk.

It's a beautiful concept! Duane Alexander, Organiser - 'All Together Now'

Music Theatre International got ahold of a number of composers and lyricists and asked if they would be willing to give some of their material free of charge to create this exclusive musical revue which contains really fantastic musical theatre numbers which are normally quite hard to come by. Duane Alexander, Organiser - 'All Together Now'