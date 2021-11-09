Pistorius not up for parole yet but dialogue starting with Reeva’s family - DCS
- Correctional Services has reached out to Reeva Steenkamp's family to facilitate talks between them and Oscar Pistorius
- Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the discussions are required before Pistorius can be considered for parole
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it will facilitate a dialogue between convicted killer Oscar Pistorius and the family of his slain girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Pistorius was imprisoned for murdering Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
The former Paralympian has effectively served half of his 15-year jail sentence in the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria, and could soon be considered for parole.
Before he appears before the parole board, Pistorius must participate in a programme known as the victim-offender dialogue with the Steenkamp family.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the department has contacted the Steenkamp family and they have agreed to meet with Pistorius.
Nxumalo says this emotional process will be mediated by a specialist from the department and it could take months or even years.
The department is currently making logistical arrangements to find a suitable venue that will accommodate the Steenkamp family because they are based in a different province from where Pistorius is being held.
Nxumalo says the department is encouraged that the Steenkamp family is willing to participate, "but it doesn't mean that it takes away the pain, it's a very emotional process".
We contacted the Steenkamp family because what we start with is preparations, you have to prepare all parties before they get to meet.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
We've been saying that Mr. Oscar Pistorius is not up for parole yet but what is happening is that we are still busy with a programme called victim-offender dialogue.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
It's a programme that ought to happen before the inmate is taken before the parole board for consideration.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
The main subject has been people wanting to know whether Mr. Pistorius will be placed on parole or not and we are saying that people must just wait a bit, they must give us space to do our work and at the right time, when Mr. Pistorius' file has been submitted to the parole board, then the board will make its decision because parole boards are independent structures.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
Victim offender dialogue is part of restorative justice, it's where the perpetrator is afforded space to meet with the victims. That's when the inmate is then expected to comprehend the harm that he has caused to the victims, the community, the family - both the victim's family and his own family because they also become victims out of the offence that he has committed.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN.
