Load shedding tops agenda as Hill-Lewis holds first meeting with CT officials





Cape Town's new mayor-elect says the City will develop a plan to protect residents against Eskom's load shedding

Geordin Hill-Lewis is beginning his transition into power after the DA's 58% win in the metro during the municipal polls

He's the youngest-ever mayor of the Mother City

The Democratic Alliance's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the telephone in the run-up to the 1 November elections. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

Cape Town mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis will have his first meeting with city officials on Tuesday and the first item on the agenda is load shedding.

As South Africa's power crisis worsens, Hill-Lewis says the City of Cape Town wants to urgently unshackle residents from Eskom's load shedding.

The country is currently on Stage 4 load shedding until Friday morning, thereafter power cuts will revert to Stage 2.

Currently, the City is able to protect its customers from one stage of load shedding during the day thanks to additional capacity from the Steenbras Pumped Storage Plant.

11 November:

Stage 3: 06:00 - 22:00

Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00



Hill-Lewis says the City can either expand the generation capacity at the Steenbras Hydro Pump Station or invest in additional battery storage to help keep the lights on.

He says he'll be instructing city officials to conduct a cost-benefit analysis to determine the best option which must be both cost-effective and energy-efficient.

The City will also start sourcing power from independent power producers (IPPs).

"That is what we are going to be working on immediately", he tells CapeTalk.

Hill-Lewis says he'll also be making good on his election campaign promises, such as building an inclusive city and improving the lives of the poor.

My very first meeting with the city officials is happening today and we are going to talk about load shedding and electricity. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA mayoral candidate

Right now, we've got a threat of a major national electricity crisis beyond Stage 4 because Eskom is now burning diesel faster than South Africa's refineries can supply diesel. There's a real risk of escalation in the weeks ahead. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA mayoral candidate

For me, it just underscores the urgency. We've got to reduce our reliance on Eskom. That's the easy part actually, there have been regulatory changes back in July already to allow for the purchase of power from so-called IPPs. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA mayoral candidate

But that in itself doesn't solve load shedding, and you've also got to crack the storage question. That's a bit more difficult because storage is still very expensive and we have Steenbrass whichh is basically an enourmous battery. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA mayoral candidate