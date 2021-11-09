Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'





Unhappy and angry residents of Isipingo, a town 19km south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal have been protesting the 2021 Local Government Election results in that area since Monday morning blocking the M35 and burning tires.

CPF member in the KZN area of Isipingo says residents have no fight with the DA governing, but with the IEC non-compliance of election procedures

He lists irregularities surrounding ballot boxes and residents being told they had already voted when they say they had not

Residents are disappointed that the IEC has not responded to submitted complaints, hence taking to the streets in protest, he says

ANC supporters in Isipingo, outside Durban, have blocked residential roads, protesting over the outcome of last week's local government elections. @Karinda_J is there and has more details.#Newzroom405 #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/HpMgfE1IN8 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 8, 2021

Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events following protests in the area over unhappiness at the ward being won by the DA, over the ANC, for the first time in its democratic history.

Despite the Democratic Alliance winning Ward 90 by getting 41,98% of the votes with the ANC in second place at 35,81% many local residents in the area are not prepared to accept the results.

There were two injuries as a result of rubber bullets dispersed by Public Order Policing which I felt was unnecessary because the protest I felt was not violent at all. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

It was just people trying to express their views because we live in a country where if you do not express your views you get no action. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

He says without these protest actions complaints fall on deaf ears.

When you burn tires and become rowdy people tend to notice you. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

David confirms that the protesters are unhappy with the voting process rather than the election outcome.

There was a complaint and an email sent to the IEC regarding some irregularities during the election processes, for example, there was a ballot box used in Lotus Park Hall which was for the Special Votes over the weekend, and on the Monday the same box was used for the election process which is not normal protocol. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

He says in addition some people reported that when they went to cast their votes they were told they had already voted.

How does somebody who never voted get an answer that they had already voted from the IEC members? that alone should tell you something is going wrong. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

Davids says all these complaints were submitted to the IEC.

According to the rules, the IEC was supposed to have responded three days after which they didn't do, so the people have the right to complain and object. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

He says the process is flawed and needs intervention from the IEC to explain.

The people are not worried about the DA governing. That is not the fight. We have got no issue with the DA but people are worried about the fact that the IEC did not comply with the rules and regulations of the election process for Ward 90. Aidan David - Isipingo Community Policing Forum

He says the situation continues to be volatile on Tuesday.