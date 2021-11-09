Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far

Streaming issues? Report here
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Cara Stacey Standard Bank Young Artist for Music
Latest Local
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker' John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. 9 November 2021 4:02 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city. 9 November 2021 2:05 PM
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made. 9 November 2021 1:30 PM
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance' Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area. 9 November 2021 9:12 AM
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500 Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options. 9 November 2021 2:21 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries. 9 November 2021 12:28 PM
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 9 November 2021 11:18 AM
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far

9 November 2021 11:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Koeberg
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien.
  • Eskom says there's no reason it shouldn't keep the Koeberg nuclear power station going
  • Although the plant was designed to last for 40 years, Eskom says it could go another 20 years at least
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. © petertt/123rf.com

Eskom claims that it has not found any structural flaws that would prevent it from extending the lifespan of the Koeberg nuclear power station so far.

Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien says the power utility is conducting in-depth studies to ensure that the operation at the Koeberg plant can be extended for another 20 years without any safety concerns.

Koeberg’s nuclear project is meant to expire in 2024 but there are plans to extend its lifespan until 2044.

RELATED: We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom

The Koeberg Alert Alliance is against these plans and argues that the nuclear plant should be decommissioned.

Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey told CapeTalk last week that the ageing power station is not safe to keep running.

RELATED: 'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'

However, Bakardien says some of the organisation's fears are misplaced.

He says there are nuclear power stations with a similar design to Koeberg that have been extended by 20 to 40 years.

Bakardien says Eskom comes together with residents in the surrounding area through the Public Safety Information Forum, which takes place four times a year to discuss safety plans at Koeberg.

He adds that the utility is working to replace the engineering skills that it has lost with the departure of employees at the plant.

"We do have a replacement strategy for that", Bakardien tells CapeTalk.

It's not unusual. We are actually finding that most nuclear power plants, because of how robustly it was designed and constructed, can run up to 60 years fairly easily... We're also seeing that a number of power stations with similar designs to Koeberg are being extended to run up to 80 years.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom

We're doing all the studies, it's very in-depth studies that we have to do... to ensure that we cover all the basis and that we can then safely go up 60 years with no concern. Thus far, we've found no fatal flaws or no flaws in the ability to extend the life of the plant, over and above the maintenance and replacement strategy that we are doing.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom

We've increased the safety features over time to build in that robustness. There is a huge level of defence-in-depth as we call it to ensure that if anything does go wrong it's a fairly straightforward item to shut down and to deal with that risk.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom

In terms of the staff losses, yes, we have lost staff. We have a turnover of around 4% to 5% so around so between 70 and 80 people per year, and they are not all engineers.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom

We are actually busy with a very aggressive recruitment campaign at the moment, to bring in people as well as to train them up... While we do lose people in the short term, we have contracts in place with experienced and highly specialised service providers including international partners that can supplement where we do lose people.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom



