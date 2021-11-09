Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far
- Eskom says there's no reason it shouldn't keep the Koeberg nuclear power station going
- Although the plant was designed to last for 40 years, Eskom says it could go another 20 years at least
Eskom claims that it has not found any structural flaws that would prevent it from extending the lifespan of the Koeberg nuclear power station so far.
Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien says the power utility is conducting in-depth studies to ensure that the operation at the Koeberg plant can be extended for another 20 years without any safety concerns.
Koeberg’s nuclear project is meant to expire in 2024 but there are plans to extend its lifespan until 2044.
RELATED: We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom
The Koeberg Alert Alliance is against these plans and argues that the nuclear plant should be decommissioned.
Alliance spokesperson Mike Kantey told CapeTalk last week that the ageing power station is not safe to keep running.
RELATED: 'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'
However, Bakardien says some of the organisation's fears are misplaced.
He says there are nuclear power stations with a similar design to Koeberg that have been extended by 20 to 40 years.
Bakardien says Eskom comes together with residents in the surrounding area through the Public Safety Information Forum, which takes place four times a year to discuss safety plans at Koeberg.
He adds that the utility is working to replace the engineering skills that it has lost with the departure of employees at the plant.
"We do have a replacement strategy for that", Bakardien tells CapeTalk.
It's not unusual. We are actually finding that most nuclear power plants, because of how robustly it was designed and constructed, can run up to 60 years fairly easily... We're also seeing that a number of power stations with similar designs to Koeberg are being extended to run up to 80 years.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom
We're doing all the studies, it's very in-depth studies that we have to do... to ensure that we cover all the basis and that we can then safely go up 60 years with no concern. Thus far, we've found no fatal flaws or no flaws in the ability to extend the life of the plant, over and above the maintenance and replacement strategy that we are doing.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom
We've increased the safety features over time to build in that robustness. There is a huge level of defence-in-depth as we call it to ensure that if anything does go wrong it's a fairly straightforward item to shut down and to deal with that risk.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom
In terms of the staff losses, yes, we have lost staff. We have a turnover of around 4% to 5% so around so between 70 and 80 people per year, and they are not all engineers.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom
We are actually busy with a very aggressive recruitment campaign at the moment, to bring in people as well as to train them up... While we do lose people in the short term, we have contracts in place with experienced and highly specialised service providers including international partners that can supplement where we do lose people.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Office - Eskom

