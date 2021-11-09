Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
- October staple food basket spikes by R175
- The food price hikes are a result of Brent crude oil price increases and the expected weakening of the rand, says researcher
- Staple food basket in Cape Town in October now at R4,280 well above the national minimum wage
Julie Smith from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group speaks to Lester about research into the staples food basket in South Africa
Analysts globally are predicting a period of hyperinflation across the world, not just in South Africa, says Lester.
Smith agrees.
She says one issue is the Brent crude oil price is currently at $83 a barrel and is expected to rise to $94 a barrel.
Added to this is the expected weakening of the South African rand, she notes, from R14.90 and forecasted to go up to R15.75 against the dollar.
Thirdly South Africa is in the grip of its electricity crisis which makes the economy a great deal worse, says Smith.
So we are expecting that all of this will impact the cost of food on the supermarket shelves.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Petrol prices are expected to hike further which will knock on and spike food prices further.
It is all to do with the brent crude price and the rand/dollar exchange with the former expected to increase and the latter expected to weaken.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Smith says these increases will hit the poor hardest particularly in Cape Town where the price hikes have been relatively moderate throughout the Covid-19 period.
But in October the basket really spiked. It went up R175 month-on-month and is now sitting on year-on-year of R359 increase.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
The basket in Cape Town is R4,280 which is well above the national minimum wage.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
What is in a staple food basket to see families through the month? Smith says the basket contains products such maize meal, rice, cake meal, white sugar, sugar beans, samp, cooking oil, potatoes, onions, frozen chicken, salts and stocks, full cream milk, maas, eggs, and affordable meat cuts, fish and vegetables, and fruits.
Then also things for kids' sandwiches like peanut butter, margarine, apricot jam, in Cape Town polony is very important, and then bread which has also spiked quite a lot in Cape Town in the last month.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
What is the result of these price hikes?
Households are really cutting back significantly in terms of the quality of the food they are buying as well as the diversity. So, families will prioritise the core starches just to make sure that kids don't cry so much and at least there is starch and bellies are full - but they are not eating enough protein.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Smith says this decrease in protein impacts growth and cognitive function and the drop in calcium products is a concern as they are critical for women and children.
More and more people are buying their vegetables on the streets which is a very good move in decentralising and making it more accessible.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22710984_homemade-peanut-butter-and-jelly-sandwich-on-whole-wheat.html
More from Local
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
Cops must be more visible during load shedding, criminals taking advantage
Barry White is joined by the Institute for Security Studies' Johan Burger to talk about the spike in crime during load shedding.Read More
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.Read More
'How can we solve corruption if whistleblowers live in fear?' - Cynthia Stimpel
Lester Kiewit is joined by whistleblowers, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel and former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodsen.Read More
Deadly concert crush in Texas: 'multiple parties potentially facing liability'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Kirstie Haslam, a partner at DSC Attorneys, following the Travis Scott festival tragedy.Read More
Buying a new car? Here's what you need to know about the Right to Repair Act
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Elliot, CEO at Right to Repair SA as Ford SA unbundles standard service plan from its entire range.Read More
Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien.Read More
More from Business
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jacques Moolman, the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.Read More
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.Read More
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds
Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates.Read More
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.Read More
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application
Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans.Read More