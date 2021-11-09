Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Cara Stacey Standard Bank Young Artist for Music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cara Stacey
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker' John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. 9 November 2021 4:02 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
View all Local
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city. 9 November 2021 2:05 PM
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made. 9 November 2021 1:30 PM
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance' Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area. 9 November 2021 9:12 AM
View all Politics
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500 Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options. 9 November 2021 2:21 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
View all Business
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries. 9 November 2021 12:28 PM
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 9 November 2021 11:18 AM
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
View all World
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens

9 November 2021 11:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Petrol price
Food prices
Festive Season
December

Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.
  • October staple food basket spikes by R175
  • The food price hikes are a result of Brent crude oil price increases and the expected weakening of the rand, says researcher
  • Staple food basket in Cape Town in October now at R4,280 well above the national minimum wage
Copyright: bhofack2 / 123rf

Julie Smith from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group speaks to Lester about research into the staples food basket in South Africa

Analysts globally are predicting a period of hyperinflation across the world, not just in South Africa, says Lester.

Smith agrees.

She says one issue is the Brent crude oil price is currently at $83 a barrel and is expected to rise to $94 a barrel.

Added to this is the expected weakening of the South African rand, she notes, from R14.90 and forecasted to go up to R15.75 against the dollar.

Thirdly South Africa is in the grip of its electricity crisis which makes the economy a great deal worse, says Smith.

So we are expecting that all of this will impact the cost of food on the supermarket shelves.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

Petrol prices are expected to hike further which will knock on and spike food prices further.

It is all to do with the brent crude price and the rand/dollar exchange with the former expected to increase and the latter expected to weaken.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

Smith says these increases will hit the poor hardest particularly in Cape Town where the price hikes have been relatively moderate throughout the Covid-19 period.

But in October the basket really spiked. It went up R175 month-on-month and is now sitting on year-on-year of R359 increase.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

The basket in Cape Town is R4,280 which is well above the national minimum wage.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

What is in a staple food basket to see families through the month? Smith says the basket contains products such maize meal, rice, cake meal, white sugar, sugar beans, samp, cooking oil, potatoes, onions, frozen chicken, salts and stocks, full cream milk, maas, eggs, and affordable meat cuts, fish and vegetables, and fruits.

Then also things for kids' sandwiches like peanut butter, margarine, apricot jam, in Cape Town polony is very important, and then bread which has also spiked quite a lot in Cape Town in the last month.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

What is the result of these price hikes?

Households are really cutting back significantly in terms of the quality of the food they are buying as well as the diversity. So, families will prioritise the core starches just to make sure that kids don't cry so much and at least there is starch and bellies are full - but they are not eating enough protein.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

Smith says this decrease in protein impacts growth and cognitive function and the drop in calcium products is a concern as they are critical for women and children.

More and more people are buying their vegetables on the streets which is a very good move in decentralising and making it more accessible.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group



9 November 2021 11:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Petrol price
Food prices
Festive Season
December

More from Local

'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'

9 November 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!

9 November 2021 3:15 PM

Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government

9 November 2021 2:23 PM

Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops must be more visible during load shedding, criminals taking advantage

9 November 2021 2:04 PM

Barry White is joined by the Institute for Security Studies' Johan Burger to talk about the spike in crime during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far

9 November 2021 1:30 PM

ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How can we solve corruption if whistleblowers live in fear?' - Cynthia Stimpel

9 November 2021 1:18 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by whistleblowers, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel and former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deadly concert crush in Texas: 'multiple parties potentially facing liability'

9 November 2021 12:53 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Kirstie Haslam, a partner at DSC Attorneys, following the Travis Scott festival tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car? Here's what you need to know about the Right to Repair Act

9 November 2021 12:09 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Elliot, CEO at Right to Repair SA as Ford SA unbundles standard service plan from its entire range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far

9 November 2021 11:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

9 November 2021 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'

9 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber

8 November 2021 11:50 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jacques Moolman, the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil

4 November 2021 11:40 AM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever

4 November 2021 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!

9 November 2021 3:15 PM

Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

9 November 2021 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant

9 November 2021 12:28 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds

8 November 2021 8:24 AM

Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks

6 November 2021 8:38 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes

5 November 2021 9:16 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%

5 November 2021 8:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021

5 November 2021 6:56 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application

4 November 2021 6:19 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan

4 November 2021 11:48 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pistorius not up for parole yet but dialogue starting with Reeva’s family - DCS

Local

Load shedding tops agenda as Hill-Lewis holds first meeting with CT officials

Local

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Support the vulnerable, says the DA to Godongwana ahead of MTBPS

9 November 2021 3:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on load shedding

9 November 2021 3:45 PM

Women civil group awaits court ruling on burial of aborted, miscarried foetuses

9 November 2021 3:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA