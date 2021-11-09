Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant





Immigration inquiries have spiked since July unrest especially in KZN says Canadian immigration consultant

Nicholas Avramis of Beaver Immigration Consulting says there has been a change of sentiment since July

Immigration out of South Africa cuts across all races and the myth of the 'white flight' is untrue, says Avramis

South Africans are adventurous people. They are entrepreneurial. They like to seek the world. There has always been this motivation - but undoubtedly with the unrest in July, there has been a spike. That is unquestionable. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

There has been a change in sentiment especially from the KZN area, from business people and the motivation has changed a little bit from what it was before. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

There is a spike in certain areas of the country. There is a surge in inquiries and immigration out of the country will continue at an accelerated pace. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

He acknowledges however that immigration is a part of life all over the world, and as much as people leave, others come to South Africa.

It's a zero-sum game in the final analysis but things in July did change the sentiment in the country. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

He says people are looking to Canada.

You have about 40,000 South Africans in Canada now and immigration has a snowball effect, so now that you have more South Africans in Canada, we are seeing especially since July, more inquiries for family sponsorship. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

As you have more South Africans settled in Canada, now they are getting serious about bringing their parents over. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

Another fast track to enter Canada is through study he adds.

So parents are looking to send their children there to study. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

Avramis says he has been working in the immigration field in South Africa for over seven years and is of the view that this notion that it is white people who are leaving is a myth.

There is a myth that South African immigration is 'white flight'. It is not true. Immigration out of South Africa is across all races. There is not one particular race, there's not one particular profession, there's not one particular industry. It cuts across the layer of the population. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

I will say in the Indian community in KZN we have seen a spike. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

Listeners asked what is required to immigrate to Canada.

Avramis outlines a variety of routes.

One is the points system based on skilled workers, many chose to study, but a very popular route is through business investment. Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting

The start-up visa programme is one in which South Africans do very well, he says.