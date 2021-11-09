Buying a new car? Here's what you need to know about the Right to Repair Act





- Guidelines implemented on 1 July 2021 give vehicle owners the right to repair or service their cars at any service provider of their choice.

-The rules also stipulate that vehicle manufacturers can't force car buyers to buy maintenance and service plans with the sale of the vehicle.

Five months since the Right To Repair Act came into force and Ford SA has removed its standard service plan from all its vehicles.

Instead, customers will have the option to purchase the service plan as a 'add-on', much like their existing maintenance plans and extended warranties.

The RTR Act was bought in earlier this year in response to customers' calls for more freedom of choice and independent service providers' claims they were being pushed out of business.

Previously manufacturers were able to invalidate a customer's warranty if the vehicle was repaired anywhere other than the manufacturer's service centre.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Elliot, CEO at Right to Repair SA about the new legislation:

It's [also] requiring the manufacturers, such as Ford, to unbundle their value-added products from the price of their vehicle. Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA

It means consumers can choose not to take the service agreement offered by the manufacturer, without it affecting the manufacturer's warranty.

They [manufacturers] are not allowed to void your warranty if you choose to do so. Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA

However, says Elliot, it is still important to do your homework and choose a reputable alternative service provider for your car repairs.

They have to follow the OEM [Original equipment manufacturer] specifications, they've got to fit good quality parts, they've got to do a good job. Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA

It's only if the customer's preferred service provider does something wrong, that the manufacturer can void the warranty.

But only the section of the warranty that's affected. Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA

RELATED:Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA