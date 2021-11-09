Deadly concert crush in Texas: 'multiple parties potentially facing liability'





The Travis Scott festival tragedy is raising questions about who must be held liable when big events claim lives

Eight people were killed and hundreds were hurt after they were crushed during his concert

It's alleged that Scott and surprise performer Drake incited the crowd

Image: © hurricanehank/123rf.com

US rapper Travis Scott is facing multiple lawsuits after his Astroworld festival turned deadly over the weekend.

At least eight people were killed and hundreds were injured when a crush of concertgoers surged toward the stage while he was performing at a venue in Houston, Texas.

Legal papers allege that Scott and headliner Drake incited the crowd, and that concert producer Live Nation failed to provide adequate safety measures.

So is Travis Scott solely to blame for the tragic incident?

Attorney Kirstie Haslam says various parties can be held legally liable, including the performers, concert organisers, event sponsors, promoters, venue staff, and contracted security personnel.

In addition to multiple civil lawsuits, authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into a tragedy.

According to reports, the authorities are looking at video footage, talking to witnesses, concert organisers and people who were hospitalised.

In 2012, a woman died when scaffolding collapsed at a Linkin Park concert at the Cape Town Stadium.

Haslam says several parties were fingered in the case.

In many of these instances, it doesn't only fall on one set of shoulders. There would be multiple parties potentially facing liability. Kirstie Haslam, Partner - DSC Attorneys

In a concert context, you can have a promoter, you can have separate safety management companies, you have sponsors that might be responsible for certain aspects of the performance, media companies, signage companies, scaffolding companies, you can have a plethora of potential defendants, which is, of course, the dilemma of any plaintiff/victim of such an incident... to select the right defendant. Kirstie Haslam, Partner - DSC Attorneys