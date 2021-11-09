'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant





Gold Fields is investing R660 million to build a 40 MW solar power station that will provide electricity to its South Deep mine in Gauteng.

This welcome investment has attracted the unwelcome attention of the “procurement mafia” who are attempting a shakedown of the mining industry, wrote Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

“South Africa has an abundance of sunshine and wind to drive a switch to clean energy,” said Stoddard.

“But it is cursed with scavengers flocking to the decaying remains of a body politic rotting under that solar glare.”

The construction mafia has been targeting the mining industry… Almost every major mining company… has had attempts to shake them down… Ed Stoddard, journalist - Business Maverick

It [solar plant] will pay for itself… and reduce reliance on Eskom… Ed Stoddard, journalist - Business Maverick

Gold Field managers have received threatening emails and WhatsApps… It can only be contemplated against the backdrop of a failing state. The police simply cannot do their job… Ed Stoddard, journalist - Business Maverick

Gold Fields has now built a massive wall around its processing facility and smelter because a couple of years ago they had 15 guys with AK-47s raiding it. Mining companies are increasingly spending more on security because they can’t rely on the state… Ed Stoddard, journalist - Business Maverick