'How can we solve corruption if whistleblowers live in fear?' - Cynthia Stimpel

"With the whole whistleblower process, there's no number to call...no support, no-one to call, absolutely none."

Those were the words of State Capture witness and whistleblower Athol Williams on Tuesday morning as he revealed on Monday that he has fled the country, he says, over fears for his safety.

At the end of my second day of testimony, I received a call from an international [whistleblowers] organisation saying that they were very concerned for my safety. Athol Williams

On Tuesday morning Lester Kiewit spoke to two other State Capture whistleblowers, Cynthia Stimpel, SAA's former group treasurer, and former Trillian Management Consulting CEO Bianca Goodsen.

Earlier this year, Stimpel personally handed President Cyril Ramaphosa a memorandum asking him to prioritize the safety of whistleblowers.

To date, she has had no response:

No response, not in writing, no acknowledgement and not anything else to say 'we are going to do something about it', absolutely nothing. Cynthia Stimpel, Former group treasurer - SAA

Stimpel says she can empathise with the position Williams is in and reveals the pair have been in communication.

We've been talking for a while and he has felt the threat and he has felt the reluctance of anyone to listen to him. Cynthia Stimpel, Former group treasurer - SAA

In August, Gauteng health official, and whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered outside her home.

Stimpel says the silence around the safety of those who risk their lives in the pursuit of truth and justice has been deafening.

Up to today, nothing has come of it...somebody got shot execution-style. Cynthia Stimpel, Former group treasurer - SAA

Why has government or the Department of Justice or the Department of Labour or even the Department of Health not done anything to sort out the plight of whistleblowers? Cynthia Stimpel, Former group treasurer - SAA

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodsen says her decision to turn whistleblower didn't just affect her, it affected her whole family.

My daughter suffered trauma...she had nightmares, she never wanted to leave me alone. Bianca Goodsen, Former Trillian CEO

One day my daughter might ask 'Mommy why did you put me at risk?' and I don't know how I'd answer. Bianca Goodsen, Former Trillian CEO

The only time I think that I wouldn't do it again is when I think about the impacts of my decision on the people that I love, not just my daughter by my parents. Bianca Goodsen, Former Trillian CEO

