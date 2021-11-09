[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far





Gauteng ActionSA chair John Moodey says the party was contacted on Friday at short notice by the DA and he and Abel Tau met with Helen Zille and Thomas Walters of the DA

Moodey says the DA delegates wanted to discuss creating a stable government in Tshwane

ActionSA leader has stated the party 'will not work with any arrogant parties'

No coalition decisions have been announced to date

Former Gauteng DA leader John Moodey who joined Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Gauteng chairperson updated the public on the party's discussions on coalitions and the outcomes of their public participation survey on coalitions. [Scroll down to watch the video briefing below]

We have had telephonic conversations with a number of political parties which include the ACDP, the AIC, Cope, Good, and the IFP. John Moodey, Gauteng Chair - ActionSA

On Friday on short notice, we received a call and a request for a meeting from the DA and given the short period of time, just myself and Abel Tau were able to attend that meeting, John Moodey, Gauteng Chair - ActionSA

He says the meeting was attended by the DA's Helen Zille and Thomas Walters.

It was very brief as far as negotiation talks were concerned because there was a proposal put forth by the DA about Tshwane, that they want a stable government in Tshwane that can deliver services to the people. John Moodey, Gauteng Chair - ActionSA

Moodey says as ActionSA they asked the DA delegation why Johannesburg and other municipalities were not included in a discussion about coalition possibilities.

It with that in mind that this morning I was surprised when we learned in the media that the DA has got no problem in adding Mr Mashaba as a mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. John Moodey, Gauteng Chair - ActionSA

He says this was not raised in the brief but ActionSA remains open to communicating and discussing what is in the best interest of South Africa..

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba then took to the podium and made it clear it would not have talks with 'any arrogant parties reports EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Watch the press briefing below: