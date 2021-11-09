'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'





It’s time to remove the leadership of Eskom, argues Nchabeleng

Proper maintenance of the coal-fired fleet – not renewable energy – is the immediate solution to loadshedding, he says

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and the company’s entire board must resign, says the Black Business Council (BBC).

“The BBC was overly optimistic when de Ruyter was appointed as Eskom needed stability but has since realised that two years later, the country has nothing to show but the highest number of blackouts in the history of our beloved South Africa,” said BBC CEO Kganki Matabane.

The BBC made the statement after Eskom moved the country up to stage four loadshedding.

Ray White interviewed energy expert Adil Nchabeleng (scroll up to listen).

There has to be a change of guard… The man hasn’t been able to do exactly what he promised… There is no more debate, André de Ruyter… including the board… must just be removed… Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

The Independent Power Producers programme is not going to help with loadshedding at this stage… In six to 12 months, you could get rid of loadshedding… ensure maintenance… I don’t think he even cares anymore about the [coal] power stations… Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

The age [of the coal-fired fleet] means nothing… every 15 years, it is totally renewed… The lies that are told are so toxic… André has had enough time. He has not done his job. Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert