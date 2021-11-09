Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT
- The City of Cape Town says it has extended the deadline for the removal of election posters
- Political parties will be fined R128 per poster if they aren't taken down by midnight next Tuesday
Political parties must remove their election posters from street light poles in Cape Town of face R128 finer per poster.
The deadline for the removal of the posters is midnight on Tuesday 16 November 2021.
The City of Cape Town has stressed that the string or plastic fasteners must be removed as well.
In a statement, the City says it has granted political parties an additional five days for the removal of their election posters and banners.
"In general, election posters must be removed within 10 days after the election, however, the City has decided to grant parties an additional five days to comply and to avoid being penalised."
Source : Qama Qukula/CapeTalk
