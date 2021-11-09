Cops must be more visible during load shedding, criminals taking advantage
- Security experts warn that South Africans should prepare for an increase in crime during loadshedding.
- On Monday, Eskom announced it was bumping up load shedding to Stage 4 until 5am on Friday 12 November
While the majority of South Africans let out a frustrated sigh or an expletive when told to prepare for load shedding, there's a small number of individuals who don't think it's bad news at all.
Criminals are making the most of the lights being off, as it presents the ideal conditions for them to operate.
The Institute for Security Studies' Dr Johan Burger says the blackouts provide the perfect environment for criminals.
They are opportunistic in nature and they are creative...load shedding creates the perfect opportunity and, of course, they will exploit this.Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Burger says while no specific research has been done, it's likely there would be a rise in crimes, such as armed robberies, during blackouts.
I'm convinced that the load shedding that we have, the fact that it is scheduled is benefitting criminals who have access to these schedules too.Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Having those schedules is a huge help to them... in terms of the security measures that will be negatively impacted [by load shedding].Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Burger says he has his doubts that law enforcement are paying any special attention, like visible patrols, in areas affected by load shedding.
Security services, including the police, must adapt their operational planning [during] load shedding.Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
