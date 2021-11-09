[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
- Lawyer Michael Evans explains that there is an alternative to the executive mayoral system according to the Municipal Structures Act
- The second option is called a collective executive system he explains
- This alternative would depoliticise local government and allow it to focus on service delivery
- Evans acknowledges that in municipalities where one party has a clear majority it is unlikely to opt for this system as parties prefer holding onto power
Following the local government election, the focus now is on the potential coalitions. In numerous municipalities, including five of the metropolitan municipalities, no party was able to achieve more than 50%, thus triggering an intense and potentially heated negotiation with regard to possible coalition governments at a local level.
But, coalitions at local government level can be avoided, says Michael Evans, partner at Webber Wentzel.
There is an alternative he writes in an Op-Ed piece in the Daily Maverick.
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary he argues, speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.
In fact, the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act provides for two types of government at a municipal level.
One is the familiar executive mayoral system most municipalities follow with a very powerful executive mayor.
But there is a second option called a collective executive system. Evans says he has always felt this second option is a better system for local government even without the coalition issue.
My view, and many people's view, is that local government should really be depoliticised and they should be focusing exclusively on one issue and that is service delivery - water, electricity, waste and to a certain extent housing.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
The more we can depoliticise local government the better.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
When we focus on the metros that have not got a majority party any longer it becomes even more of a viable option because you can have what's called a collective executive system. It's a very simple step. They just have to get the provincial minister of local government to make the necessary determination.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
The municipality would then be governed by the executive committee and not the executive mayor he explains.
That executive committee then is made up on a pro-rate, on a proportional basis. You can have an alternative but it has to be made up of a fair representation of political parties.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
The different parties are then forced to work together, and meet together, and find commonalities within that executive committee.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
We have seen so many executive mayors with massive egos, with an inclination towards corruption.Michael Evans, Partner - Webber Wentzel
Evans acknowledges that in municipalities where one party has a clear majority it is unlikely to opt for this system as parties prefer holding onto power.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27558373_cape-town-civic-centre-with-a-mandela-portrait-on-view.html?vti=lewybvhajidvxxjgue-1-5
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'
Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area.Read More
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time
Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron on voting outcomes, as final votes in on Thursday ahead of IEC declaration.Read More
Is this is the end of the liberation movement era in SA? William Gumede says yes
William Gumede shares insightful analysis on the 2021 local government election results with John Maytham.Read More
ANC support in Soweto down to 53% in 2021 from 86% in 2011 - Dawie Scholtz
News24 election analyst Dawie Scholtz gives Mandy Wiener the latest highlights of election results analysis.Read More
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 3PM] IEC final Western Cape election results briefing
IEC LGE 2021 Western Cape Media briefings from the provisional results and operations centre.Read More