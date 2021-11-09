[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500





Eskom regrets to inform the public…

There are a number of devices that can keep your lights burning when the ailing utility utters that dreaded phrase, one of them being an “Uninterruptible Power Supply” (UPS).

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

A lot of people have now realised they need a UPS… Brendon Petersen, founder - Reframed