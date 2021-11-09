'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
This event has been running for over 8-years at TEARS Animal Rescue and it serves as the biggest contribution to the animal rescue organisation's funds.
This year, it will be spread over three different weekends starting this coming Saturday 13 November.
TEARS Animal Rescue has been going for 22 years in the South Peninsula of Cape Town.
TEARS helps animals, cats, and dogs, in Masiphumelele, Redhill, Vrygrond, and Ocean View.Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager- TEARS Animal Rescue
Covid-19 and the lockdowns have impacted the fundraising of many non-profit organisations and TEARS has been hard hit.
Not only have we felt the impact but demand has increased as others are not able to feed or care for their animals. There has also been a loss of animal rescue non-profits.Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue
She says TEARS has been lucky to find a number of trusts and foundations to offer support during these difficult times.
We see the light at the end of the tunnel and we are really ecstatic that this year is coming to an end which for us of course means Sleepathon.Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue
Covid has meant the numbers are more limited but she says all three nights sell out and holding it over three weekends provides more people with the opportunity to attend.
It provides more opportunities for more people to come to the shelter and cuddle a shelter pet.Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue
When you arrive at TEARS there will be Covid checks and screenings.
Then, you are going to be treated to an amazing vegan dinner with some really great market vibes and some music. And the best part of all is you're going to be able to set up your sleeping bag or mattress in the kennel, in the cattery and really just gift a shelter animal with love and cuddles for the entire night.Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue
She says this happily this often leads to permanent adoptions.
Click here to find out how you can be a part of this wonderful fundraising event.
It all happens at the kennels at 4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale and the cattery at 21 Kommetjie Road, Sunnydale
Tickets are R230 and the Sleepathon starts at 6pm on Saturday and wraps up at about 7am on Sunday morning. Bring your phone with data and post cute pics on social media to let everyone know what you're up to!
More from Local
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
Cops must be more visible during load shedding, criminals taking advantage
Barry White is joined by the Institute for Security Studies' Johan Burger to talk about the spike in crime during load shedding.Read More
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.Read More
'How can we solve corruption if whistleblowers live in fear?' - Cynthia Stimpel
Lester Kiewit is joined by whistleblowers, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel and former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodsen.Read More
Deadly concert crush in Texas: 'multiple parties potentially facing liability'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Kirstie Haslam, a partner at DSC Attorneys, following the Travis Scott festival tragedy.Read More
Buying a new car? Here's what you need to know about the Right to Repair Act
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kate Elliot, CEO at Right to Repair SA as Ford SA unbundles standard service plan from its entire range.Read More
Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.Read More
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.Read More
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds
Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates.Read More
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.Read More
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application
Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans.Read More