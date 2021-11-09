'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!





This event has been running for over 8-years at TEARS Animal Rescue and it serves as the biggest contribution to the animal rescue organisation's funds.

This year, it will be spread over three different weekends starting this coming Saturday 13 November.

TEARS Animal Rescue has been going for 22 years in the South Peninsula of Cape Town.

TEARS helps animals, cats, and dogs, in Masiphumelele, Redhill, Vrygrond, and Ocean View. Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager- TEARS Animal Rescue

Covid-19 and the lockdowns have impacted the fundraising of many non-profit organisations and TEARS has been hard hit.

Not only have we felt the impact but demand has increased as others are not able to feed or care for their animals. There has also been a loss of animal rescue non-profits. Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue

She says TEARS has been lucky to find a number of trusts and foundations to offer support during these difficult times.

We see the light at the end of the tunnel and we are really ecstatic that this year is coming to an end which for us of course means Sleepathon. Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue

Covid has meant the numbers are more limited but she says all three nights sell out and holding it over three weekends provides more people with the opportunity to attend.

It provides more opportunities for more people to come to the shelter and cuddle a shelter pet. Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue

When you arrive at TEARS there will be Covid checks and screenings.

Then, you are going to be treated to an amazing vegan dinner with some really great market vibes and some music. And the best part of all is you're going to be able to set up your sleeping bag or mattress in the kennel, in the cattery and really just gift a shelter animal with love and cuddles for the entire night. Wendy Scheepers, Marketing Manager - TEARS Animal Rescue

She says this happily this often leads to permanent adoptions.

Click here to find out how you can be a part of this wonderful fundraising event.

It all happens at the kennels at 4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale and the cattery at 21 Kommetjie Road, Sunnydale

Tickets are R230 and the Sleepathon starts at 6pm on Saturday and wraps up at about 7am on Sunday morning. Bring your phone with data and post cute pics on social media to let everyone know what you're up to!