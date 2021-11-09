[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
I don't want to brag, but I do think that I could have done (for less money) a better creative job... using my smartphone... for an advert for Proudly South Africa and their Living Lekker Locally campaign...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
"Three minutes of sheer tedium, isn't it" responds branding expert Andy Rice as he explains why the Proudly SA TV campaign earns his advertising zero rating this week.
It's an attempt to be a kind of 'fly on the wall' narrative of a woman... who uses all sorts of locally made brands as she goes through the routine of her day.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I'm astonished to realise that, probably, following your day with a 'fly on the wall' camera would be significantly more attractive than this one!... All of these brands have clearly contributed to this long and dreary monologue.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The Proudly South African campaign is of course aimed at encouraging people to 'buy local'.
But this advert is not achieving its aim says Rice.
It's a really worthy cause and we all want to create jobs, which is the fundamental motivation behind it... We understand exactly where they're coming from but in terms of whether this is motivating anyone to move from an imported brand to a local equivalent is very doubtful indeed... I'm sorryAndy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad and decide for yourself:
Listen to the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Proudly SA critique at 7:08):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfTw3m70ON0
More from Business
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam
Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.Read More
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.Read More
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday
Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.Read More
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
More from Lifestyle
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.Read More
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.Read More
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds
Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates.Read More
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.Read More
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
More from Opinion
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.Read More
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.Read More
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.Read More
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
More from Local
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday
Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.Read More
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
Cops must be more visible during load shedding, criminals taking advantage
Barry White is joined by the Institute for Security Studies' Johan Burger to talk about the spike in crime during load shedding.Read More
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.Read More
'How can we solve corruption if whistleblowers live in fear?' - Cynthia Stimpel
Lester Kiewit is joined by whistleblowers, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel and former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodsen.Read More
Deadly concert crush in Texas: 'multiple parties potentially facing liability'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Kirstie Haslam, a partner at DSC Attorneys, following the Travis Scott festival tragedy.Read More