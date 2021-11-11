'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
The latest round of relentless load shedding has South Africans fuming, and many desperate.
Backup power is expensive and small business owners have to make a plan to survive as working hours and customers dwindle in the face of power outages.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield finds out from a selection of business owners how they are coping.
Load shedding has affected trade tremendously as they lose out many hours in the day and try to make it up says Sheldon Tatchell, founder and owner of Legends Barbershop, .
Customers would come the first time and then the next time they come and see there is load shedding again, they tend to lose hope because it is tough for them spending money on transport... and when they get to the store there is no electricity and we have to turn them back... there is actually despondent crying... their time is being wasted...Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
The amount of money being lost is staggering Tatchell says.
We were working out that if a haircut (the cheapest) costs approximately R120... On average we have about eight barbers in the store that can serve one customer an hour... Looking at Stage 2 load shedding that's equivalent to about R1,920, times that by 30 days and you're looking at around R57,600...Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
Times that by 60 stores and you're looking at R3.5 million!Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
Coffee machines require a lot of electricity to run.
How is coffee shop franchise vida e caffè managing during the power crisis?
It's been a frustrating and disappointing time, to put it politely. Ideally we rely on generators which are not always practical in enclosed spaces. There are some battery backup inverter solutions, but they are incredibly expensive... If you don't have that, unfortunately you have to shut down...Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
We'd much rather be putting all our capital into new stores and growth and development rather than backup power... but as opportunities arise and there is demand... we certainly have the means to do both...Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
Whitfield also speaks to Cakey by Davy's Davy Tsopo about working around load shedding schedules.
Tsopo launched the baking company after losing his restaurant cleaning job due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
I've got 78 cupcakes to make right now, I've got two cakes, so it's a big challenge because if I fail to finish those cakes I'm forced to drive to... one of my friends who offered me her kitchen if load shedding happens before I finish my work.Davy Tsopo, Owner - Cakey by Davy
If I haven't checked the schedule and I've got a cake in the oven, then I have to throw that cake away.Davy Tsopo, Owner - Cakey by Davy
Listen to these business owners' tales of survival on The Money Show:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Business
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.Read More
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here...Read More
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.Read More
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
More from Local
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams
Mandy Wiener interviews Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dave Steward, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died
Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.Read More
Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the next steps after the safe return of the Moti brothers.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago
SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean
Mike Wills speaks to Professor Ryan Peter, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.Read More
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.Read More
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More