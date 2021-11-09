Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to dodge those Black Friday deals and save yourself from getting into debt
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annaline van der Poel - New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Today at 05:10
Municipalities not complying with load shedding directives
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mpho Moerane - Councilor at City of Johannesburg
Today at 05:46
Update on recent truck driver strike
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Today at 06:10
What is the possibility of the Moti brothers still being alive?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Gerard Labuschagne
Today at 06:25
Cry of the Xcluded set to hold Anti Austerity campaign and protest outside parliament during MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: South Africans don't want to pay international prices for local getaways
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Clayton - Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Eskom latest following briefing by CEO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen
Today at 07:20
Cape Town e-hailing drivers to embark on protest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mr X - Chairman of the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel- understanding youth voter apathy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matshidiso Sello - Researcher at Centre For Social Development In Africa, University of Johannesburg
Pranish Desai
Today at 09:15
Medium Term Budget: possible new taxes on the cards?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazrien Kader - Head of tax at Old Mutual Group
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Coalitions to get things done
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
History of: Helen Martins' Owl House
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fulvio De Stefanis
Today at 10:30
Foot health during Diabetes Awareness month
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sean Pincus - Podiatrist at Sore Feet
Today at 11:05
Vooma Vaccination Weekend coming up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town). 9 November 2021 4:54 PM
De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online. 9 November 2021 4:45 PM
View all Local
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city. 9 November 2021 2:05 PM
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made. 9 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500 Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options. 9 November 2021 2:21 PM
View all Business
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries. 9 November 2021 12:28 PM
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 9 November 2021 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
View all World
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town). 9 November 2021 4:54 PM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Northam Platinum
Platinum
Implats
Bruce Whitfield
Royal Bafokeng
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
David McKay
Northam
RBPlat
RBH
Royal Bafokeng Holdings
Hanre Rossouw

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.
A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Image: bafokengplatinum.co.za

"The consolidation of South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) sector has taken an intriguing twist after Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) said today it is to sell its 32.8% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to Northam Platinum."

In his article for digital publication Miningmx, editor David McKay writes that Northam's R17 billion deal for a stake in RBPlat stymies the takeover effort of rival Impala Platinum.

McKay elaborates in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

I think Impala pretty much thought they had a deal - they'd had discussions directly with R B Platinum and with the main shareholder, Royal Bafokeng Holdings... but all in all, it looks like Holdings have decided to do this deal with Northam based on premiums...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

I imagine when Northam specced this out they said what is the price going to be of Platinum Group beyond, say 2025... What's the penetration going to be of electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries... The feeling is that the internal combustion engine which uses lots of PGMs [platinum group metals] will still be quite robust... I think Northam is betting on that...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Therefore they say 'this is a deal for the future, we don't think EVs are going to take off quite in the way that people expect'.

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Impala have a couple of options - the first is to do nothing and just focus on their own organic projects. They've also looked at the possibility of diversification... looking into nickel and copper...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

There's a discernible lack of synergy between Northam operations and those of RBPlat whereas there's massive synergy between Impala Platinum's operations and those of RBPlat, so there's a possibility Impala could step in on a joint venture basis...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Whitfield also gets insight into the proposed deal from the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Hanre Rossouw.

The CFO emphasizes that it's not RBPlat that did the deal, but the parent company.

We were in the final negotiations... when this came out of left field... We were surprised...

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

We've got to evaluate what is now on the table and do what is best for our shareholders.

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

There are synergies with both parties... the more natural fit is Impala... We're still evaluating the two options...

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




9 November 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Northam Platinum
Platinum
Implats
Bruce Whitfield
Royal Bafokeng
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
David McKay
Northam
RBPlat
RBH
Royal Bafokeng Holdings
Hanre Rossouw

More from Business

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients

9 November 2021 4:54 PM

John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday

9 November 2021 4:45 PM

Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

9 November 2021 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'

9 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens

9 November 2021 11:18 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday

Business Local

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Business Local Opinion

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert: Poor infrastructure, maintenance to blame for water supply crisis

9 November 2021 8:35 PM

Over a dozen local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

9 November 2021 8:20 PM

Ipsos: Illegal cigarettes widely available at over 4,500 stores in SA

9 November 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA